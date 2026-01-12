brand-logo
James Harrison Has Strong Words on Mike McDaniel Replacing Arthur Smith as Steelers OC

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Jan 12, 2026 | 7:13 AM EST

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be honing their weapons for the Wild-Card Round against the Houston Texans, but the front office is distracted by something else. Though the team managed to reach the postseason, offensive performance didn’t fit in the category of “good,” at least consistently. That’s why, word around the town is that the front office wants Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith gone, and they’ve their eyes on Mike McDaniel. That’s not something James Harrison wants. 

Ain’t no way. Ain’t no way,” said Harrison. “OC suddenly feels painfully obvious if Arthur Smith leaves that it’s Mike McDaniel.”

This story is still developing, so stay tuned.

