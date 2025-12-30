James Harrison Wants Lamar Jackson To Play Against Steelers For This Solid Reason

When a legend like James Harrison wants a two-time NFL MVP to play against his former team, you know there’s more to the story. So Lamar Jackson sustained a back contusion in Week 16 that forced him to sit out the game against the Packers in Week 17. Now his status for the season closure against the Pittsburgh Steelers is “undetermined.” While it makes sense that the Ravens want him to play the game that ought to decide their playoff destiny, Harrison sure surprised everyone. He wants Jackson to play, but for a purely self-serving reason.

So we know Jackson wasn’t there in Week 17, yet the Ravens dominated the field, all thanks to Derrick Henry and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. That’s precisely why Harrison wants Jackson to be there in Week 18.

“I hope Lamar comes back, bro,” Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “Because Huntley can get a gear right now that Lamar Jackson can’t get to or is afraid to get to because he’s going to pull something. And I also think that with Lamar in there, we’re going to have a better chance of winning simply because the Ravens, I feel, would be stupid enough not to give Derrick Henry the ball 35 to 42.”

If you think about it, it does make sense. Henry was truly sensational against Green Bay, receiving a career-high 36 carries with 216 yards and four scores. Complementing him perfectly was Huntley, filling in for Jackson. Though he only logged 107 yards, he had a brilliant completion rate of 80.0 by going 16-of-20 passes. It’s the perfect rhythm to clinch a playoff berth for the Ravens, but a nightmare for the Steelers, struggling with consistency.

In Jackson’s absence, the Ravens’ best strategy (which always works) is heavily utilizing their star running back. Like they did against the Packers by targeting him for 35 carries. If the All-Pro quarterback were there, the offense would diversify, reducing some burden off Henry. The only catch is Jackson might not be his 100%, considering he’s yet to practice in full capacity. That’s something Harrison is betting on.

Despite all efforts by Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers have been unable to find cadence, especially offensively. They are coming off a poor 13-6 loss at the hands of the Browns.

To make matters worse, star receiver DK Metcalf has been suspended for the final two games for his sideline altercation with a Lions fan in Week 16. He was the reason Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore in Week 14, where he caught seven passes for 148 yards and led his team to a strong 27-22 victory. Fortunately for the Steelers, Harrison’s wishes might be granted.

John Harbaugh is optimistic about Lamar Jackson

One would expect John Harbaugh to go ahead with Huntley in Week 18 following his big win, but he asserted that his first choice would always be Jackson. For now, his status for the game is “undetermined,” but the head coach assured that there’s been improvement. He believes the team will have a better idea by Wednesday whether the quarterback is physically fit to play or not.

“There was improvement throughout the week,” Harbaugh told the reporters. “It was not good at all early in the week, and it improved as the week went on. That was cause for optimism.”

As for Huntley, Harbaugh clarified that the backup quarterback has certainly won confidence, but that “doesn’t factor into whether Lamar plays.” If the doctors and the Ravens’ training staff cleared Jackson to play for the season closure, Harbaugh won’t think twice before sidelining Huntley.