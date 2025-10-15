Jason Kelce Addresses Eagles Return Amid Jalen Hurts & Locker Room’s Struggle

Jason Kelce may have hung up his cleats, but he’s still very much part of the action, keeping a close eye on what’s unfolding in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room. The retired center, now an analyst, opened up this week by sharing a candid video from the Eagles’ training facility after participating in a full team workout.

In a lighthearted post on X, Kelce remarked, “This was humbling… Honestly, speed was still there, but getting pinned trying to squat 505, and my power numbers were way down.” The comment came as the Eagles’ offense continues to face mounting questions about predictability, chemistry, and leadership. Head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo stood by their system, pointing out that situational factors play a big role.

“Sometimes situational moments in the game where you’re limited a little bit,” Patullo said, citing down and distance, field position, and defensive pressure as factors. Sirianni echoed that sentiment, emphasizing execution over design.

Yet, within the locker room, frustration is starting to bubble up. Veteran tackle Lane Johnson admitted that the offense has become “predictable,” a statement that carries significant weight coming from him. A.J. Brown pushed back against the idea that fatigue or schedule is to blame, saying, “This is what we do. That’s no excuse. Guys are eager to fix this.” The accountability message extended to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who admitted, “I’ve got to be better. I have to lead better in those situations.”

Despite all the discussions about schemes and situational play calls, the Eagles’ issues run deeper. With missed blocks, mistimed routes, and a quarterback still trying to find his rhythm. Kelce’s playful workout confession served as an unspoken reflection of the team he left behind: the effort is there, but the power seems to be lacking. And for a team that was once known for its dominance, that realization might just be the toughest challenge to overcome.

Eagles analyst suggests bold move: Bench Jalen Hurts for Tanner McKee?

The Philadelphia Eagles are definitely feeling the heat. After two back-to-back losses to the Broncos and Giants, fans are on edge, and analysts are buzzing. The offense seems to be stuck, and even seasoned lineman Lane Johnson is admitting that something needs to change.

But one analyst’s fix has sent shockwaves through Philly. Speaking on JAKIB Sports, Howard Eskin suggested the unthinkable: benching Jalen Hurts.

“I don’t think the best quarterback on this football team is starting right now,” Eskin said. “I think Tanner McKee, right now, should be the starter.”

Also, Eskin didn’t mince words. He blamed execution more than coaching. “Everybody blames the offensive coordinator… you can only do so much when the player can’t execute those plays,” he added.

Hurts, currently ranked No. 19 among quarterbacks with a 75.7 impact score from PFSN, hasn’t found a rhythm in the air. But it’s not solely on him; the ground game isn’t doing him any favors either. Saquon Barkley hasn’t even hit the 100-yard mark this season. Still, Eskin’s critique of Hurts was pretty pointed. “I don’t know what it is—he’s not picking up open receivers, he’s not going through his progressions,” he said. “He’s not Baker Mayfield in that regard, he’s not [Matthew] Stafford in that regard, and he’s not Jared Goff in that regard.”

While Eskin acknowledged Hurts’ athletic edge, he argued McKee might bring better command from the pocket. “He’s got a great arm. He’s not as athletic,… but he can make progressions.” Eskin noted. “People are going to think I’m crazy right now, he’s a better quarterback than Jalen Hurts.”

The idea of benching Hurts seems unreal. Yet, the fact that it’s even being discussed says plenty. In Philadelphia, frustration is growing and patience is thinning fast.