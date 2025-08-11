Jason Kelce Admits Hard Truths About Wife Kylie’s Podcast After Downplaying ‘New Heights’

It’s rare for celebrities to truly understand their influence and impact on people. At least, the Kelces are aware, and their fans? Ah, they are aware, too. Perhaps, that’s the reason why a fan of Kylie Kelce, Sara Isenhour, left no words while praising her. The 40YO and a stay-at-home mother of three from Tennessee said, “She seems very real, like a real, real person.” The person who is “hilarious” and “has a very real take on motherhood.” Thanks to her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. After all, it ultimately let the former hockey player come up and express her real side in front of the world. However, this time, Jason Kelce himself recently opened up about what inspired Kylie’s new podcast.

The proud Ohio native made headlines with the launch of his wife’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. The Wave Sports + Entertainment, which produced New Heights, is the same company that produced Kylie’s venture. Kelce, who recently made an appearance on a recent episode of the Exciting Mics podcast, spoke about the show.

“Nowadays we live in this world of clickbait and people are going to write headlines just to get people to click the articles, right? I think Kylie was seeing more and more of that and she was like you know I’m tired of everybody else saying things about my family and i want to be able to articulate things happening and what I want to say about our family,” he said. Kylie’s motivation understandably comes from a genuine desire to share the true story with people.

No wonder it is loved by the listeners. Before the launch, Kylie shared her surprise about starting a podcast herself, saying, “I’m just as shocked as all of you. If everyone’s going to be talking about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me,” she hinted.

True to her words, Kylie didn’t shy away from sharing brutally honest takes on her podcast. Even the ex-NFL player believes that his wife’s podcast is better than theirs. This happened when, at one point during the interview, when asked about her podcast, Jason said: “I mean, it’s better than ours. She’s killing it,’” the post read. The former Eagles player takes over the media with his stances on sports on ESPN as well as his own podcast. On the other hand, his wife isn’t far behind. She digs deep into motherhood, womanhood, relationships, family, and everything related to common people’s lives.

But amidst all these, the Kelce couple is always seen supporting each other.

Jason Kelce doesn’t forget to hype up his wife

Not just podcasts, Kylie is also part of several initiatives that can inspire and help people. One such instance is teaming up with NWSL champions Gotham FC and Dove’s ‘Keep Her Confident’ initiative. She recently spoke about the pressing concern in women’s sports. And that is nearly half of all girls who quit sports during adolescence, and this is because they struggle with body image.

Speaking of the situation, Kylie had a powerful message. “These athletes are the women my girls will look up to,“ she told ESPN. This comes right after the Gothams clinched the 2023 championship win. For context, Gotham FC’s comeback story is inspiring, too. From the bottom of the league to lifting the trophy with a thrilling 2-1 victory over OL Reign, this is impressive.

And Kylie’s husband was one of the first to show love to his wife. Taking to his X, he wrote, “Sports build character, way to go Ky!” The two are proud parents of four daughters – Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, Bennett Llewellyn, and Finnley Anne. They are raising them with the same passion and love. No doubt, the couple is committed to instilling values of confidence in their girls from an early age.

Jason recently opened up to Us Weekly about how becoming a father has been quite the adjustment for him. Having grown up with just a brother, he admits, “I wasn’t around many young girls,” which meant fatherhood brought a whole new set of challenges and learning experiences. Kylie playfully points out that maybe the universe decided to bless them with four daughters just so Jason could truly understand what it’s like.

Well, it’s true, too. When you watch Jason with his daughters and wife, his efforts clearly show that he is a great father and husband, nd the entire family is proud of him.