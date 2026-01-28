Jason Kelce Announces New Career Move Away From NFL as Reaction Pours In From Mom Donna

Essentials Inside The Story Jason Kelce’s Tampa return comes with a new purpose.

Donna Kelce weighs in as the spotlight shifts off football.

New role signals how fast Kelce’s second act is growing.

Jason Kelce adds another profession to his post-football resume. Already a massive presence in the media, Kelce now enters the slippery ground, literally. His latest ESPN gig will take him to the stadium, where he hung up his cleats, for a different sport. His mother, Donna Kelce, revealed a new profession that the former Super Bowl champion is venturing into.

“Jason Kelce is making his NHL on-air debut on February 1, the Sunday before the Super Bowl, covering the Bruins vs. Lightning game,” posted his mother, Donna Kelce, on Instagram. “The gig carries extra meaning since this is the same stadium where Kelce officially hung up his cleats. Since stepping away from football, Kelce has been building a media footprint.”

Kelce last entered the gridiron wearing the Eagles’ shirt on January 15, 2024. It was the Wild Card Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the Eagles lost by 32-9, at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa. Now, the former Super Bowl winner is set to return to that same stadium as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series coverage.

ESPN will rotate on-air guests throughout the broadcast from the ice-level “Best Seat in the House,” and the production will include cameras on all sides and aerial coverage.

Coming to the game, the Lightning are leading the Atlantic Division with 70 points. Elsewhere, the Bruins, currently on 65 points, are trying to narrow the gap with the Lightning. With so much at stake, it is bound to be an exciting game.

NHL may be a different domain for the Pro Bowler, but it is not a new thing for him. He has had a passion for ice hockey since his school days. In his senior year at Cleveland Heights, his record read 21 goals and 15 assists in the sport. After the Eagles drafted him in 2011, he has regularly visited the Philadelphia Flyers games, becoming part of their fandom. Considering his love for the sport and his efficiency in being on-air makes him a natural fit for the role. While Jason Kelce will be a part of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, it certainly won’t be the first time he has ventured into a new profession.

Jason Kelce is set to become an author

From the gridiron to the ESPN set, then a co-host of the New Heights podcast, and finally becoming an author, Jason Kelce’s life has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Who would have thought that the former Eagles’ center would go on to pick up a pen after tackling opponents on the field? No one. Yet it has happened.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are set to become co-authors of their upcoming book, No Dumb Questions. The book will be published by William Morrow/HarperCollins and will be on sale June 2, 2026; it is available for preorder now. It will have exclusive content like pictures and illustrations.

The synopsis of the book reads, “Whether debating if a straw has one or two holes or sharing family holiday traditions, the book captures the spirit of America’s favorite siblings and their ability to make even the silliest questions wildly entertaining.”

The new book will feature content from the No Dumb Questions segment on New Heights. Humor, heart, and wit will be an integral part of it. Alongside an online store, the Kelce brothers announced a partnership with Amazon to launch Kelce Clubhouse, a dedicated New Heights retail destination and hub (KelceClubhouse.com) where fans can preorder No Dumb Questions and purchase exclusive New Heights merchandise.

Besides the new author gig, Jason is also part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame crew. He co-founded the New Heights podcast with his brother in 2022. The podcast soon reached the top spot as a sports podcast on Spotify and Apple. Similar to his on-field career, the six-time First Team All-Pro is having a vibrant career outside the gridiron. While everyone is waiting to see him at Raymond James Stadium on February 1, many are waiting for his book to be released.