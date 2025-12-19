brand-logo
Jason Kelce Announces Plans For Travis & Taylor Swift’s Wedding

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Dec 19, 2025 | 11:09 AM EST

Though the Kansas City Chiefs‘ season is over after their 16-13 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, fans are excited about a special wedding involving their star tight end, Travis Kelce, and pop sensation Taylor Swift. With several reports about the grand preparation for making the rounds, Travis’ brother and Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce was asked about his best man speech for the special event during his appearance on Good Morning America.

Responding to this question, the elder Kelce said, “Time will tell if there is one or anything like that. I’ve been given no details on that front, but you know, I think, however I’m involved, I’ll be happy to be, and I’m just happy for those two.”

This is a developing story…

