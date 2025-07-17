Jason Kelce Apologizes for Accident at ACC After Travis Kelce Hit Fan on the Head

“American Century always does it right. So does NBC,” Travis Kelce declared, clearly pumped about being back at Edgewood Tahoe. The Chiefs’ tight end was soaking up what he calls a “last-minute family vacation” with brother Jason before NFL training camp kicks into high gear. But here’s the twist everyone’s buzzing about — Taylor Swift was nowhere to be found at the celebrity golf tournament. Despite all the speculation and cameras hunting for her, she skipped the Lake Tahoe action entirely. The Kelce brothers brought their usual mayhem to the course anyway, living it up without the pop star spotlight. Jason’s post-tournament message said it all.

The Kelce brothers wrapped up their wild ride at the American Century Championship with more drama than a playoff game. The Chiefs’ tight end was treating this whole Lake Tahoe adventure like his last hurrah before training camp reality hit hard (literally). Travis and Jason teamed up with actor Miles Teller for Sunday’s final round, part of a crazy 90-celebrity field that turned the shores into sports entertainment central. But this tournament had everything—including uninvited furry spectators who decided to crash the party during Friday’s first round.

A massive black bear casually strolled past the brothers on the other side of a metal fence while they prepped for a tee shot. The whole scene was pure chaos as fans whipped out phones and cameras. Even players on the tee box stopped mid-swing to gawk at the unexpected wildlife show unfolding at the 16th hole. Jason’s tournament didn’t go as planned, and neither did his fan interactions. The big guy accidentally nailed some poor woman in the foot during all the excitement. His public apology hit different, though: “You all make it what it is, sorry to the woman I hit in the foot, and thank you to all that attended!” Despite the mishap, Jason was all smiles in his Wednesday video, signing autographs and soaking up fan love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Kelce (@jason.kelce)

The whole bear situation got even crazier on hole No. 8. Another bear lurked in the tree branches above the fairway, watching the action like a VIP spectator. Travis nailed a clean par while Jason struggled to a double-bogey six. Neither brother appeared to spot their furry audience member hanging overhead. It was spotted by some spectators, but not by either of the Kelces or Teller. Jason’s season stats were brutal—he finished dead last in 86th place, while Travis tied for 63rd. But the man wasn’t sweating it. “Well, the American Century Championship did not disappoint this last week. I may have finished near dead last, but the times that were had were worth it!” His consolation prize made up for everything, though.

“I might not have taken home the trophy for the American Century Championship this week, but I did get the Osh’s Table 2025 Most Valuable Thrower trophy,” Jason beamed, showing off his golden hardware with T.J. Oshie’s photo and a red Solo cup on top. The whole bear drama came just days after rangers euthanized another black bear miles away for attacking a camper at 4:30 a.m. in South Lake Tahoe.

Travis Kelce’s golf swing claims another victim at Lake Tahoe

Travis Kelce just can’t seem to keep his golf balls out of trouble at Lake Tahoe. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar nailed another innocent bystander in the neck with an errant shot during Saturday’s “boozy round” at the American Century Championship. His brother Jason watched the whole disaster unfold on the banks, probably thinking, ‘here we go again’.

The fan who took the hit handled it like a champ, though. No serious damage, just some laughs and a wild story to tell back home. Kelce made sure to smooth things over with a photo and autograph—his go-to move for these golf course mishaps. The nine-time Pro Bowler has turned fan-bonking into an art form at this tournament.

This wasn’t even his first victim at Edgewood Tahoe. Last year’s tournament saw Kelce drill another poor soul in the back of the head. That fan also walked away unscathed, and Travis worked his charm with a handshake and casual apology. The 34-year-old tight end seems to have a target on spectators whenever he grabs his driver. Between golf disasters, Kelce’s been crushing it off the field. The New Heights podcast with Jason keeps rolling despite what many called a down year for Travis. He’s clearly prepping for life after football while still being Patrick Mahomes‘ favorite target heading into the 2025 season.

The American Century Championship draws serious star power to Lake Tahoe’s legendary Edgewood course. This year’s field included Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Jerry Rice, Ray Allen, Vince Carter, and Albert Pujols. But none of them managed to clock any fans in the neck. That honor belongs exclusively to Travis Kelce, who’s apparently perfected the art of accidentally weaponizing golf balls against unsuspecting spectators.