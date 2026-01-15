Jason Kelce Asks A.J. Brown to Step Away From Eagles Amid Frustrations With Nick Sirianni

Jason Kelce would never want his former team to lose a player of A.J. Brown’s caliber, yet he believes the star WR should step away. The season ended on quite a sour note for Brown as Philly returned home with the playoff elimination, but that barely scratches the surface of the whole problem.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think he needs to get away from things,” Kelce stated. “I think that whole team needs to kind of step away for a second and reevaluate…and get ready to attack it when they all get back together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not like the legendary center doesn’t believe there’s a road for reconciliation; he is speaking in Brown’s interest. He believes the whole drama will have a compounding effect on the receiver, which is not good for anyone.

Stay tuned as the story is still developing.