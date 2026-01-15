brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Jason Kelce Asks A.J. Brown to Step Away From Eagles Amid Frustrations With Nick Sirianni

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Jan 15, 2026 | 10:56 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Jason Kelce Asks A.J. Brown to Step Away From Eagles Amid Frustrations With Nick Sirianni

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Jan 15, 2026 | 10:56 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Jason Kelce would never want his former team to lose a player of A.J. Brown’s caliber, yet he believes the star WR should step away. The season ended on quite a sour note for Brown as Philly returned home with the playoff elimination, but that barely scratches the surface of the whole problem. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

I think he needs to get away from things,” Kelce stated. “I think that whole team needs to kind of step away for a second and reevaluate…and get ready to attack it when they all get back together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not like the legendary center doesn’t believe there’s a road for reconciliation; he is speaking in Brown’s interest. He believes the whole drama will have a compounding effect on the receiver, which is not good for anyone. 

Stay tuned as the story is still developing. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved