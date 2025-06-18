Jason Kelce Begs to ‘Stop the Madness’ After Controversial Travis Kelce Tattoo

Bearded, burly, and shirtless, draped in nothing but Eagles pride. This is one way to describe how a Philadelphia Eagles fan chose to get a tattoo of NFL legend Jason Kelce on his body, and at first glance, it seems fantastic, right? Many thought so too, but they couldn’t be more wrong. Upon seeing the ‘art-piece’ himself, it would be an understatement to say that Jason was left horrified, and to say he was delighted would be too much. In a hilarious reaction, Kelce said, “I’m not sure if I should be offended or flattered. I think it’s more flattered, it’s a generous bird, good sized head.” And the art form became a trend. Who was next? Travis Kelce.

Recent developments suggest the art form didn’t stop there. For weeks, there have been retirement rumors of Travis Kelce, yet in another, he has found himself in the crosshairs of a ‘pin-up’ tattoo similar to his brother’s. On the latest episode of their smash-hit podcast New Heights, Jason Kelce was left equal parts horrified and hysterical as he revealed a fan’s newest masterpiece: an ultra-stylized tattoo of Travis Kelce, shirtless, obviously, muscles on display, and striking a pose and instead of an Eagle like Jason’s, he had Kansas City Chiefs emblem reading ‘KC’. The art had clearly been done with love, perhaps too much love?

But to make it even funnier, Jason chose to act surprised by just revealing his tattoo and asking Travis how he would feel if he had one. The big brother naturally decided to make things awkward for his entertainment, asking Travis, ” If somebody had to make a provocative Travis Kelce, you obviously wouldn’t have a bird, what would you have? To which the Chiefs’ star replied, “I don’t know. Let’s leave it to the 92 percenters. Cause I don’t wanna talk about that. Pinned-up Travis? Goddamit Jason! Why’d you throw me under the bus? This is your world. This is your world!”

And Jason brought the natural sibling quid pro quo into play as he answered, saying, ” I don’t know. If I’m having pictures of me made like this, you need to have your pictures put together of you and made like this.” And Travis, already laughing in defeat, could only reply: “It’s not fair.” The exchange was shared on Instagram by the official page of their podcast, and in the comments, Jason further explained his feelings, commenting, “Stop this madness now.”

The Kelce brothers were once again at the heart of internet absurdity. But the fun didn’t end just there. The brothers were not done with this joke’s practicality. Now that Travis was in on the joke as well, anyone with a sibling can predict what they did next. They took the joke one step further and asked their father, Ed Kelce, about his feelings on the tattoos.

Ed Kelce gets shocked by his sons, Jason and Travis Kelce’s tattoos

When Ed Kelce made a surprise appearance on the podcast of his two sons, Jason and Travis, he perhaps did not know that he was also in for a big surprise. When the infamous pin‑up tattoo of Jason, fully nude with an eagle plastered over his cr*tch, hit the internet, the Eagles legend decided to take it up a notch and startled his father into shock by showing him the artwork.

Ed’s reaction to the tattoo was unfiltered and immediate, and while fueling his sons’ internet absurdity, he said, “Did somebody actually do that? Permanently? That’s not a henna?” He continued the onslaught as he put out some heavy words for the ‘dedicated’ Jason Kelce fan, saying, “F—king looney. I saw that on social media, and that’s cringeworthy. Even without it being on somebody’s arm, just the picture itself.”

The former Eagles star tried to downplay his father’s reaction to tease him, and was also surprised by how up-to-date Ed is with the internet lingo. Jason said, “I’ve never heard you use the word cringe, so this is new territory. I don’t think I look half bad. If I’m being honest, they did me a solid.” And Travis also joined in from Jason’s side to bring fruition to their motive and complemented the tattoo. He said, “This might be the best you ever looked.”

Even if shocked by the art piece, both Jason and Travis took the gestures from the fans wholeheartedly. And in the depths of it, they realized that it’s more than just ink. It’s a weirdly intimate reflection of how fans have embraced the Kelce brothers as more than just athletes. Whether it’s podcast gold, a fan with a tattoo gun, or a father reacting like the internet just broke his brain, the Kelces have once again proven that their appeal isn’t just in football, it’s in their raw, ridiculous, and very real connection with each other and their fans.