Jason Kelce Claims Trouble in Eagles Locker Room Always Existed While Defending Jalen Hurts

Jason Kelce, the seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion who spent 13 years anchoring the Philadelphia Eagles, has stepped up to shed light on the drama within the Eagles locker room. Speaking on Sports Radio 94WIP, Kelce revealed that the kind of turmoil whispers heard today isn’t new to the Birds. It’s been part of the locker room culture for a long time.

“One year at the end of Chip Kelly’s career. Lane made a comment in the media, ‘The uptempo offense is way too hard on us in practice,'” Kelce shared. “And I remember reading and said, ‘What does Lane know? Lane’s only been with the Philadelphia Eagles. How does he know what it feels like to do other practices? He’s only practiced with Chip Kelly.’ So he’s saying something and parroting something from what other guys are saying.”

The tension between the two arose because Lane Johnson called former Eagles coach Chip Kelly a “dictator,” stating that his tough, up-tempo practices wore the team down. But Jason pushed back hard.

He also pointed out that, toward the end of Chip Kelly’s tenure, the Eagles’ practice schedule was actually pretty “pampered,” a stark contrast to Lane Johnson’s complaints. Those clashes revealed just how deep the divides in the locker room ran at the time.

But those words by Johnson caused a rift big enough that the two friends didn’t speak for an entire offseason.

“Lane and I didn’t talk for an entire offseason,” Jason Kelce added. “Lane is like one of my best friends. I love that guy. And this is part of being on a team. This thing brings out emotions and sides of people because you all want to win.”

That Chip Kelly timeline marked a complex chapter in Eagles history. From 2013 to 2015, under Kelly’s leadership, the Eagles saw highs and lows. They went from a division title in 2013 to a 7-9 record in 2015. So, the frustrations weren’t hidden.

But this 2025 edition of the Eagles isn’t facing losses. At 8-2, the team is at the top of the NFC, poised to defend its Super Bowl crown. So why, Kelce asks, does it still feel like the locker room is on edge?

Jason Kelce defends Jalen Hurts

This season, the spotlight of tension shines on quarterback Jalen Hurts. Though Hurts has been the engine behind Philly’s success, whispers of frustration echo from within the ranks, especially from superstar receiver A.J. Brown and others feeling marginalized in the new offensive rhythm. Kelce offered insight into the quarterback’s situation.

“There are frustrations within a team that build up continually. And Jalen gets a lot of the highlighting of that again because he’s the quarterback,” Kelce said on Sports Radio 94WIP. “I hate seeing this, and the only way out of this, you talk to people, be accountable, try and work this out. It’s not that much different than what you do in your marriage, right?”

Hurts himself has kept a low profile amid the chatter, focused on steady leadership while sidestepping rumors. Head coach Nick Sirianni has also been quick to quash any claims of locker room drama, emphasizing cohesion instead. Despite outside noise, the team continues to press forward, led by players who know the value of sticking together through thick and thin.