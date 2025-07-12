Jason Kelce Confirms His Relationship With Travis Kelce Has Changed After Revealing Taylor Swift Gave Him Tips

“If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987 because this big guy was born in 1987,” Travis Kelce told Jason Kelce on the sidelines. It wasn’t just a sentimental moment – it was the kind of full-circle tribute that hits harder than a goal-line block. The jersey number 87 isn’t random either. It is a nod to Jason, born in 1987. The original blueprint. “You’re the only reason why I wear 87 anyways.” The big brother who built the foundation of the Kelce legacy.

From busted windows to Super Bowl rings, the Kelce brothers didn’t just grow up together – they collided into adulthood. Born just 23 months apart, Jason and Travis turned their Cleveland Heights backyard into a full-contact battleground, fueled by steelworker grit and just enough sibling chaos to keep mom Donna on edge. But between football rivalries and sibling fights, the two grew up. And so did their relationship.

Jason Kelce recently opened up about how their relationship has evolved – and it’s no longer big brother, little brother. “We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it’s more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, obviously being the older brother, it was a little bit different,” Jason said. “But I think now it’s just, you know, he’s my best friend on the planet.” Forget sibling rivalry. This is sibling realignment. After 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason called it a career in March 2024. No more NFL training camps. No more game film. Just more time to be a husband, a dad, and a brother. “We get to talk once a week, and our families are close, and he’s a great uncle,” Jason added.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, Sep 17, 2017 Kansas City, MO, USA Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 kisses Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce 62 after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports, 17.09.2017 15:12:44, 10288855, NPStrans, NFL, Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce

The Kelces co-host their hit podcast New Heights, and that weekly conversation is more than content. It’s the glue that keeps them connected. Whether it’s football hot takes, old memories, or viral chaos, the Kelces know how to entertain. But behind the laughs is something more grounded. “We try to share the right amount, you know, on the internet,” Jason said. “But you also try to keep some of the stuff private…We’re fortunate that people like the stuff and are appreciative of it.” They’ve built a brand. But more importantly, they’ve kept a bond.

Jason summed it up perfectly: “We’re a family that loves each other. We love being around each other.” From helping Travis get back on the Cincinnati football team after a suspension, to supporting him through Super Bowl runs, Jason’s always had his brother’s back. And Travis has always returned the favor. So no, it’s not the same as it used to be. It’s better. Stronger. And a little more polished, because nothing screams evolved brotherhood quite like a karaoke night with Taylor Swift coaching from the sidelines.

When Taylor Swift became the Kelce brothers’ coach

At the American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe, the Kelce brothers hit the stage for a karaoke performance. Where the duo channeled their inner Bob Seger with “Old Time Rock and Roll.” The twist? They had a secret coach. “Taylor, she’s given us tips before,” Jason Kelce casually revealed, as if that wasn’t a bombshell. No big deal. Just global pop icon Taylor Swift giving performance pointers to a couple of NFL legends.

Travis is a five-time karaoke champ. “Trav has won it five times, so he’s a karaoke expert in his own right… We had some fun with it,” Jason said. So let’s not pretend he needed a full vocal coach. But when your brother dates Taylor Swift and she offers feedback on your stage presence, you listen. Their duet wasn’t just a fun moment. It was a symbol of how far things have come.

Jason’s no longer breaking helmets on Sundays. He’s doing Monday Night Countdown, hosting his own show, and somehow still managing to get roped into karaoke competitions with his younger brother and Taylor Swift watching from the wings. Meanwhile, Travis is gearing up for his 13th NFL season. Three Super Bowl rings. Dating one of the most famous people on the planet. And still finding time to clown around with his brother every week.