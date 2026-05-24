Jason Kelce Deemed a “No-Brainer” as Eagles’ Next First-Ballot Hall of Famer

Back in 2024, when center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL, he had already cemented his legacy in Philadelphia. The Eagles relied on him as a Day One starter, and he finished his career second in franchise history with 193 games played. For 13 years, he also redefined a position that often remains unnoticed in the NFL. So, it became a “no-brainer” for NFL.com’s Eric Edholm to pick Kelce as the Eagles’ next best Hall of Fame candidate

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“Kelce, who gains eligibility in 2029, figures to go in on either his first or second ballot,” Edholm wrote this week. “He’s an extremely recognizable figure, and Kelce’s tremendous accomplishments—he’s a six-time first-team All-Pro – make him a relatively easy call, even at the historically difficult position of center. Fletcher Cox is also eligible that same year, and he might get in eventually, but Kelce is the no-brainer call here.”

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After the Eagles selected Jason Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, he earned the starting center job in his very first season. Then, over 13 seasons, he earned seven Pro Bowl nods and helped the Eagles lift their first Lombardi Trophy. He also earned six first-team All-Pro selections, tying for the most in franchise history with legends Reggie White and Chuck Bednarik. But despite all those achievements, Kelce sounded unconvinced that he belongs in the Hall of Fame.

“I don’t even think I’m the best player that I’ve played with in the NFL,” Kelce admitted during an appearance on the Exciting Mics podcast last year. “Even on the offensive line. Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks—they’re all better players than I ever was. I think I was very good at center, but I was a scheme-specific guy.

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“And when I think of Hall of Fame players, I think of people that were so good that no matter what team, who they played with, or wherever they were at, they were going to be one of the best players of all time. And I just don’t think that was the case for me.”

Of course, plenty of NFL fans and peers would disagree with Jason Kelce’s opinion, as he became more than just a center in Philadelphia. His leadership shaped multiple Eagles teams from 2011 to 2024. And who could forget Kelce’s 2018 Super Bowl parade speech? In that year, the Eagles qualified for the postseason as the NFC’s top seed. But critics continued to dismiss them after their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, went down with a torn ACL.

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Backup QB Nick Foles then took over, and the Eagles embraced the underdog label to win a Super Bowl. So, during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade, Jason Kelce gave a speech calling out everyone who doubted his team. In 2023, Kelce again helped lead the Eagles back to another Super Bowl, but they lost it to the Kansas City Chiefs.

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During his last NFL season, Jason Kelce allowed 11 QB hurries, one QB hit, and one sack across 654 pass-blocking snaps, earning an 80.5 overall PFF grade. Then, after the Eagles’ Wild Card loss, Kelce finally retired from the NFL due to the mounting physical strain of playing at center for years.

Post-retirement, Jason Kelce continues to co-host the popular New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis. His work as an NFL analyst and commentator also brings fresh energy to ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown coverage. If Kelce remains retired until 2029, he will immediately become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. But voters can still make Kelce wait longer to reach Canton.

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Jason Kelce’s center position can delay his HOF induction

Historically speaking, Jason Kelce’s center position has been one of the most difficult positions to get Hall of Fame recognition for. Las Vegas Raiders legend Jim Otto in 1980 and Miami Dolphins legend Jim Langer in 1987 were the last two centers who were elected on the first ballot. So, Kelce can become the first NFL center in 37 years to achieve that honor.

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Once the 2020s conclude, the former Eagles center can earn a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade Team. His place in the Eagles’ Ring of Honor feels inevitable, too, since he has spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the team. But it is not just because of his longevity that Kelce is considered among the top centers in the Super Bowl era.

Jason Kelce changed expectations for modern center play with his athleticism, football IQ, and ability to move in space. Kelce also showed leadership, toughness, and a goofy personality, which endeared him to Philly forever. That’s why his Hall of Fame case feels stronger than the typical center résumé in the NFL. So, we will hopefully see the voters induct Kelce immediately into the HOF when he is eligible.