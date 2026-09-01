Jason Kelce Delivers Emotional Response When Asked About “Resentment” Toward Travis’ Success

Confetti rained down after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII 38-25. Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ star tight end, had just won his second Super Bowl, but instead of celebrating with his team, he made his way through the crowd to his older brother, hugged him as tears streamed down his face, and wouldn’t let go. “Good job, Travis,” Jason Kelce told Trav with a smile. Travis told his brother it had been the “funnest year of my life,” and that he loved him. Jason’s smile got bigger as he looked into his younger brother’s eyes, told him he loved him too, and asked him to “Go celebrate” with his teammates. From the pride in Jason’s eyes, you wouldn’t have known how badly he wanted that Super Bowl win.

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Jason kept his cool as he looked around the field for his parents. His mom, Donna Kelce, walked up behind him as Kelce spoke to a Chiefs player. When Donna wrapped her arms around Jason and sobbed, patting his back, the emotions finally welled up on his face. Even then, Jason told her, “Go celebrate with Trav.” After all, that moment was bigger than him. That moment, that game, belonged to his brother. Travis has since found a lot of individual success, but is Jason jealous of it?

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That’s the question Jason Kelce fielded when he appeared on Youth Inc. for a conversation with Greg Olsen. The Eagles center looked back at that Super Bowl loss as an example and only had love to share for his brother.

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“I think we’ve both been very successful,” Jason said. “So, I don’t think that there’s ever been a moment where, like, he can have as much success as he wants in life, and I will be nothing but happy. There’s no resentment because I feel like I’ve maximized what I’ve been given and what I’ve been dealt. And I think that we’ve both become the people, teammates, and men that we are largely due to us, how we challenged each other growing up, how we loved each other, and all of these things have helped make us into the men we are today.

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“So, I think it’s easy to be in a mindset there when you’ve already won a Super Bowl, and it doesn’t go your way, and even though you’re mad, you can still relish that you’re a very successful player. I think sometimes it’s probably a little bit harder when there’s such a big dichotomy with siblings or something like that where it becomes a point of resentment. But unquestionably, you realize growing up how much stronger you are because of your brother and parents and the people that you’ve allowed close to you in your lives. And for Trav and I, I don’t think there’s anybody that’s influenced either one of us as people more than each other.”

Imago July 14, 2024, Stateline, Nevada, USA: TRAVIS KELCE, left, Kansas City Chiefs NFL, American Football Herren, USA star, Former Eagles Center, JASON KELCE during the American Century Championship celebrity golf, at Edgewood golf course on the shore of South Lake Tahoe. Stateline USA – ZUMA 20240714_spo_a07_005 Copyright: xDanexAndrewx

On the field, Jason has amassed a career that leaves no room for regrets. 13 seasons, 7 Pro Bowl nods, and six First-team All-Pros are just the tip of the iceberg. He started every single game he ever played, became one of the best centers in the league, and even when the stadium lights went out, his career graph never stopped climbing.

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The New Heights podcast was already gaining traction by the time Jason hung up his cleats in March 2024. Just a month later, his ESPN career took off as he joined Monday Night Countdown. His feature-length documentary Kelce from 2023 shot up to the No. 1 most-watched movie on Amazon in the USA on its release. As Kelce now balances a family life with a media career, you can safely say he’s done pretty well for himself.

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As for Travis Kelce, he shares the New Heights glory with his brother, along with the light beer company Garage Beer they co-own and operate. As for his on-field success, there’s still at least one chapter left to be written there as he enters his 14th NFL season. The younger Kelce has three Super Bowl rings, 4 First-team All-Pros, and 11 straight Pro Bowl nods that edge out his brother. And since his relationship with Taylor Swift became public, Trav has become a household name – something that has only grown bigger with the two now married.

But none of this comes between the bond Travis and Jason Kelce have forged over 36 years of being together (Trav is 36). It shows up every time Jason hypes up his little brother on their podcast, and it shows up every time he pushes back on media narratives about their sibling rivalry. They’re brothers, and that rivalry comes naturally. But in all these years, they’ve never let it come between what matters the most: family.