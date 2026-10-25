Jason Kelce Faces Mounting Backlash for Bringing Up Eagles Out of Nowhere During Steelers-Saints ESPN Broadcast

Jason Kelce just can’t seem to keep the Philadelphia Eagles out of his commentary. The former Eagles center has faced backlash for bringing up his former team during his broadcasting duties. Even after previous scrutiny over referring to the Eagles as “we,” the 13-year NFL veteran appears to be facing the same criticism again.

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One fan commented on X, “@nflnetwork please fire Jason Kelce immediately; he is AWFUL. Also, @kurt13warner, please talk more; you are fantastic at analysis. And tell Kelce to shut up! We don’t care about Philly! This game is the Steelers vs. the Saints. Why is he talking about Philly?”

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The backlash received during the commentary on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New Orleans Saints was sharp on social media, where viewers called out Kelce. The reaction showed the expectations viewers have for broadcast analysts to keep their commentary relevant to the team competing on the field.

One more fan wrote on X, “NO ONE CARES ABOUT THE EAGLES JASON KELCE.”

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While another fan wrote on X, “Jason Kelce, pls don’t mention the Eagles unprompted while announcing. ur kilin me.”

“I hate to say it but, Jason Kelce is not a good commentator,” added another.

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“I’m convinced the only people who actually like Jason Kelce in the booth are Eagles and Chiefs fans. He is nails on a chalkboard bad,” a fan wrote on X.

Kelce was one of the Eagles’ most recognizable figures before announcing his retirement in March 2024. The latest criticism comes less than a month after Kelce was caught referring to the Eagles as “we” during ESPN’s September 28 Monday Night Football coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears. After Pat McAfee called out the slip-up, Kelce apologized to Bears fans on air. But this was not the end.

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He continued using the same language during the Eagles-Jaguars broadcast on October 11, prompting another scrutiny. ESPN producer Jeff Dufine himself admitted that the network had been trying to get the “we” out of Kelce, although he also appreciated his football analysis.

“We’ve tried to get the ‘we’ out of him,” Dufine told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He sees the game really well. Just tell me what you’re seeing, and we’ll support you the best way we can throughout the course of the game.”

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The criticism comes as Kelce continues adjusting to his new broadcasting responsibilities. His experience as a former center gives perspective that can enrich game analysis, even as the audience expects him to maintain focus on the matchup being covered.

Now, with another broadcast drawing fan frustration, Kelce is under pressure to show that he can separate his deep-rooted Eagles connection from his responsibilities as an analyst.