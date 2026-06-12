Jason Kelce Falls Behind ESPN’s Plans to Replace Veteran Announcer on Live TV – Report

After retiring from the NFL, Jason Kelce has found a way to remain close to the game through the sports media space. His podcast with brother Travis Kelce has over 3 million subscribers. Aside from his appearances on YouTube, the former Philadelphia Eagles star is also an active voice on ESPN.

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He signed with the network in 2024 and has since then been a part of their Monday night games. Kelce was also a play-by-play caller for the Pro Bowl game, which is why it looked like if there ever was a chance of moving to a similar role, ESPN would look at handing that over to him. However, after Chris Fowler’s departure, the network has decided to go with two other prominent names to call games.

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“ESPN is zeroing in on splitting its extra NFL games between longtime play-by-play broadcasters Dave Pasch and Bob Wischusen, meaning Chris Fowler will no longer be an NFL game caller for the network, sources briefed on ESPN’s decision-making told The Athletic,” Andrew Marchand reported. “ESPN is still eyeing Jason Kelce as a game analyst, but he is unlikely to call all the games in that new role.”

For the upcoming season, ESPN won’t have Monday Night Football doubleheaders, which created a need for a No. 2 team. Instead, the network will broadcast those eight other games outside of its weekly Monday night schedule. These extra fixtures include five international games that will air on NFL Network — Indianapolis Colts – Washington Commanders (London), Philadelphia Eagles- Jacksonville Jaguars (London), Houston Texans – Jaguars (London), Pittsburgh Steelers –New Orleans Saints (Paris), and Cincinnati Bengals – Atlanta Falcons (Madrid).

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To cover these, ESPN is planning to bring veteran college football announcers Dave Pasch and Bob Wischusen to the network. Kelce will be the other name alongside them, but he is not expected to call the games.

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Pasch is the voice of the Arizona Cardinals, while Wischusen plays a similar role for the New York Jets. Furthermore, Pasch has also been ESPN’s No. 2 NBA play-by-play announcer, while Wischusen has held a similar position in the NHL’s coverage. However, no official confirmation of these roles has been made as Pasch is negotiating his contract with the network.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: Jason Kelce before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 16th, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 16 Falcons at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240916002

But when this appointment is confirmed, Pasch and Wischusen will replace ESPN’s previous No. 2 team of Louis Riddick, Chris Fowler, and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky. Although Marchand reports that Riddick, with NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner are considered for “some broadcasts,” Fowler will be back as ESPN’s No. 1 voice for college football, while Orlovsky will focus on a studio role with NFL Live and other shows.

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The responsibilities at ESPN with his already existing gigs as the co-host of the widely popular New Heights podcast and the host of the late-night show They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce will help the Eagles legend to establish himself as one of the most popular names in sports media.

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Alongside covering the NFL, Jason Kelce has also taken broadcasting opportunities with the NHL, as he appeared as a special correspondent for a Sunday NHL Stadium Series broadcast. He conducted interviews and shared insights from the rink as part of the coverage for the Tampa Bay Lightning-Boston Bruins game. Similarly, Kelce was part of ESPN’s live broadcast of the Masters Par 3 Contest while also featuring as a special guest commentator for the final three matches of the TGL regular season from March 1 to March 3, 2026.

However, for Jason Kelce, this list of opportunities after football doesn’t stop here, as the 2018 Super Bowl winner has diversified his portfolio across new sports and platforms this year, including a book with his brother, Travis Kelce.

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Travis and Jason Kelce unveil their new book “No Dumb Questions: And All of Our Dumbest Answers”

Alongside his time in the sports media world, Jason Kelce also ventured into the world of publishing as he and his brother co-authored a book called No Dumb Questions: And All of Our Dumbest Answers last month. The book is inspired by a segment on their New Heights podcast where they answer fan questions, ranging from food to science to their own lives.

“When we started the ‘No Dumb Questions’ segment on ‘New Heights,’ never in our wildest dreams did we think it would become a book sitting on your coffee table,” the Kelce brothers told People in a joint statement.

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From NFL broadcasts to late-night television and now a book with his brother, the Eagles legend is building a media empire that extends well beyond the sport that made him famous. Whatever role ESPN hands him this season, Kelce is clearly just getting warmed up.