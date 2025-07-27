Jason Kelce Given Highest Honor by Bengals’ Center After Decorated Eagles Career

Jason Kelce felt like LeBron James—just not on the football field. On the lacrosse field, he was dominant. But on the football? He saw himself more as Billy Hoyle from White Men Can’t Jump—underestimated and out of place. And yet, that underdog became one of the greatest centers in NFL history. On Monday, at the NovaCare Complex, Kelce closed the chapter on a 13-season career filled with glory and a legacy that now speaks louder than the doubts ever did. And no one captured that impact better than a fellow warrior in the trenches.

On the Games With Names podcast, Bengals’ center Ted Karras offered a tribute that only a peer could truly deliver. “Jason Kelce? He’s a Hall of Fame center,” Karras said. “But you can’t really judge him like a center… he played a different position than anyone else.” Karras didn’t just applaud Kelce’s talent—he highlighted how unlike anyone else he was. From pass protection to pulling like a running back, Karras painted a picture of a player who redefined what it meant to be a center. “No one can recreate what he did.”

And coming from Karras, it’s legacy recognition. He went on to describe Kelce as “the ultimate utility knife” for the offense. Across 13 seasons with the Eagles, Kelce played 146 regular season games, made six All-Pro teams, and earned seven Pro Bowl nods. He anchored one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL and brought home a Super Bowl ring in 2018. But Jason Kelce’s story in Philadelphia was never smooth sailing.

Beneath the chants, cheers, and Super Bowl confetti was a career shaped by doubt and a relentless fight. “Football was hard, much harder than any other sport I had ever played,” Kelce admitted in an emotional speech. In 2016, fans and even the Eagles’ front office questioned if he was done. “I looked like one of the worst centers in the league,” he recalled. A rocky start and a string of costly penalties had nearly everyone wanting him gone.

That blend of grit and ideas hasn’t faded in retirement. His post-playing life now runs on Garage Beer and podcasts, with the now-infamous “BeerBed” as its crown jewel. But if you’re picturing some sleek ad campaign, think again. Kelce’s beer brand recently went viral thanks to a tortoise casually roaming with a can of Garage Beer strapped to its shell—like a delivery guy. And somehow, that wasn’t even the wildest idea. The real headline? A giveaway for a custom-built bed with a working kegerator in the headboard. But as Kelce leans into this next chapter, one question lingers—how does he balance it all without losing where he came from?

Jason Kelce juggles Eagles roots and Travis Kelce spotlight

Jason Kelce is standing at the crossroads of loyalty and evolution. He’s no longer suited up in Eagles green, but his identity hasn’t shifted with his jersey. Even as his post-retirement life seems to be more around Travis and the Chiefs’ sidelines, karaoke, and podcasts. “The Eagles are the team that I’m the closest with organizationally,” he clarified in a recent interview with Starcade Media. It’s not a relocation of loyalty—it’s an expansion of brotherhood.

For Jason, this stage of life isn’t about picking one side. It’s about figuring out how to support family while staying true to himself. He calls Travis his best friend and talks about how their bond has grown. “We loved each other growing up… Now it’s more like pee-to-peer,” he said. That’s what stands out—how their relationship has changed but only gotten stronger.

Still, no matter how often he makes Kansas City cameos, Jason’s heart hasn’t left Philly. His ties to the Eagles run deep; after Coach Andy Reid drafted him, he had spent his whole career there. “Whenever you’re covering a team you watched so much of… it’s always special,” he said. So yeah, he’s proud of Travis and enjoying the spotlight. But Jason Kelce isn’t changing sides. He’s just living in a space where love for his brother and loyalty to Philly can both exist.