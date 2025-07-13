Jason Kelce maintains loyalty to Eagles in retirement with clear message on Andy Reid

How do you stay loyal to your roots when your life keeps pulling you somewhere new? For Jason Kelce, that question isn’t just about geography, but also regarding an identity instilled in blood. The former Eagles center, who retired nearly 16 months ago, hasn’t faded from the spotlight. If anything, his post-retirement presence has only grown louder, and not in Philadelphia’s locker room, but in the orbit of Kansas City’s brightest star: his younger brother, Travis.

Kelce’s pivot from NFL warrior to media personality has been smooth, seamless, and, perhaps, like some might say, red-and-yellow-tinted. He’s been seen more often on Chiefs sidelines, podcast stages, golf courses, and karaoke mics alongside Travis than anywhere else. With the Chiefs going prime time nearly every other week, the “big brother” of the Kelce legacy is seemingly everywhere. But when asked if he’s been unofficially adopted into Chiefs Kingdom, Jason offered a soft chuckle and a firm reminder that his football blood still runs green.

“The Eagles are the team that I’m the closest with organizationally,” Kelce told Starcade Media during a recent sideline interview. “But there’s a very close relationship, not just with Trav, but a lot of the people in the Kansas City organization… Andy [Reid] was a big part of my career getting started in Philadelphia.” That nod to Andy Reid, the coach who drafted Jason in 2011, and his latest verdict wasn’t just nostalgia. It was a signal. Jason Kelce might love and support his brother, but the NFL compass still points east to Lincoln Financial Field.

“There’s a lot of familiarity,” Jason said. “And whenever you’re covering a team that you watch so much of, you know so many people there… It’s always special.” He wasn’t just talking about Travis. He was referring to the sideline handshakes, the coaching tree roots, and the quiet moments that remind him of where it all began.

Jason Kelce calls Travis his “best friend” as the brotherhood is in full bloom.

For all the talk about team colors, TV deals, and Travis’s global stardom, the glue that holds this narrative together is brotherhood. Jason Kelce was visibly emotional when he talked about his younger brother during the above-mentioned interview. He set an example of how elder brothers shoudl always act, as now after his retirement he’s showing up for Travis and not just as a former All-Pro, but as a best friend and an equal.

“We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it’s more like peer to peer,” Jason said when asked how their bond has evolved. “He’s my best friend on the planet… We talk once a week, and our families are close.” That line might sound simple, but it carries weight. For two brothers raised on grit and backyard brawls in Cleveland Heights, time has transformed rivalry into reverence.

Their hit podcast New Heights, which recently had a major update, offers fans a weekly window into that transformation. It’s not just a content machine, but it’s a real-time reflection of two NFL legends navigating life as they grow both as players and a individuals. “We try to share the right amount on the internet,” Jason said. “But we also try to keep some of the stuff private… We’re fortunate that people like the stuff and are appreciative of it.”

From covering Chiefs games to crashing Travis’s celebrity moments, Jason isn’t chasing relevance— he’s staying close to the one person who’s always been in his huddle. Whether it’s sideline moments, podcast punchlines, tee shots in Tahoe, or karaoke duets that make the 2025 American Century Championship is worth remembering. The Kelce brothers have found a rhythm. They aren’t just building a media brand. They’re building a modern-day NFL family blueprint.

And maybe that’s the real takeaway here: Jason Kelce didn’t retire from being part of the game, and he just changed positions. From franchise cornerstone to family anchor. From locker room leader to the guy trading fairways and microphones with his brother and maybe, just maybe, to the one making sure the Kelce legacy never loses its heart.