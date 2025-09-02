Jason Kelce Makes Feelings Clear on Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Engagement After Special Request to Chiefs TE

Big brother approves. No, wait, he adores the girl his brother proposed. After a year of dodging questions about his engagement, Travis Kelce finally asked his ladylove, Taylor Swift, the BIG question, and of course, she said yes. As the pictures of the ‘Secret Garden’ dropped on the couple’s Instagram on August 26, the internet skipped a beat. But the loudest cheer came from Jason Kelce, screaming, “A giant congratulations for being engaged!”

While everyone loves Travis, Jason always felt like he knew his brother the best—until Swift came along. Appearing on New Heights podcast on August 13, the “Lover” singer described her now-fiancé as a “human exclamation point.” Right there, Jason knew she was the girl for Travis. And since it was the same day the 3-time Super Bowl champion had planned that garden proposal, the big bro sighed in awe at Taylor’s response.

He finally opened up about the couple—what makes them a match made in heaven—by recalling Taylor’s response. “You’re listening to somebody describe your brother,” he said on BUSSIN’ with the Boys podcast. “You are hearing like how she fully understands why Travis is like an incredible human being, and the ‘human exclamation point’ was like the best way ever Travis is described in my life.” Jason loved Taylor’s response so much that he also discussed it with his brother on the August 27th episode.

Commending his future sister-in-law, he said, “She is f—ing good with words.” He feels the ‘human exclamation point’ was even better than the ‘Big Yeti’ nickname the TE has been stuck with since his college days due to his body and facial hair. What makes the couple even more special in Jason’s view is how they are “unbelievably supportive of each other.” To see them stand by each other through all the chaos, he’s “just very happy” that they reached this stage.

When the hosts, Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, joked, “Did we just hear a best man speech?” Jason promptly replied, “I’m going to fire up something a lot better. We’re gonna do a lot more planning, I got to be good at this.”

But there’s a problem with as well. As Jason appears to be uncertain whether he’ll get the chance to make the best-man speech. Making a special request to his younger brother on the podcast, he said, “Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.” It wouldn’t have been such a big dilemma if Travis hadn’t been a people person. But now, he has a big decision to make—even bigger than Monica choosing between Phoebe and Rachel.

Jason Kelce’s love for Taylor Swift

Since our ‘Gym teacher’ and ‘English teacher’ started dating publicly in the fall of 2023, Jason has never hidden his emotions about the couple. In fact, the first time he spoke about her was expressing disappointment that he couldn’t meet her at the Eras Tour in July 2023. And now he can’t stop talking about “Taylor Swift becoming a Kelce.” After all, he has seen his brother truly grow up in the last three years—all thanks to the 14-time Grammy winner.

“Sometimes, you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that’s a good thing,” he said on the Fitz & Whit podcast in February 2025. “Trav, he is growing up. He’s still, though, got that youthful enthusiasm.”

Much like his brother, he has also been an unfiltered version in front of the pop star. You know, the first time he met her was in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game in 2024 against the Buffalo Bills. On his brother’s first TD of the game, he ripped his shirt off and jumped into the stands with fans. The best part? It was precisely what his wife, Kylie Kelce, told him not to do since Taylor was also at the game. But to everyone’s surprise, Swift “absolutely loved” Jason’s antics.