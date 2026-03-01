Jason Kelce Reveals How NFL Career ‘Destroyed’ His Body as Golf Obsession Sparks Confession

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Broadcaster Jason Kelce prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Broadcaster Jason Kelce prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Essentials Inside The Story Retirement reveals lingering ankle damage from Kelce’s Ironman NFL career

Kelce admits football wear now limits even casual golf movement

Post-NFL pivot continues as he explores golf media and TGL involvement

Although Jason Kelce retired in 2024, he’s still feeling the effects of football, even on the golf course. Jason’s playful personality has helped him build an impressive post-retirement career. In one of his latest projects, he shared how his NFL career took a toll on his body as he explored a new hobby on the links.

“I’ve fallen in love with golf, and the season is getting ready to get revved up again. One thing I have struggled with is my weak ankles. Years of NFL games have destroyed my ankles; I don’t know that I’m cut out for just golf shoes.”

With this tweet, the Philly legend was promoting his new YouTube video called Golf Shoes Suck, So I Made My Own. In the video, Kelce and his crew attempt to find the 38-year-old his perfect golf boot as normal golf shoes don’t cut it for the Philadelphia Eagles icon.

These ankles grew into an important issue throughout the star center’s illustrious 13-year career. For the majority of his time in the NFL, Kelce garnered the reputation of being Philadelphia’s Ironman with his 156 consecutive starts since 2014.

However, like every NFL player, injuries were a recurring problem for Kelce, which started in 2012 when he injured his ACL and was out for that entire season.

He had a partial MCL tear six years later, as the Eagles icon had to play through a partial MCL tear and a broken foot while also dealing with a broken elbow, which needed a brace. Then, in the 2022 season, Jason Kelce played with a torn ligament in his ankle.

After retiring, like this recent tweet, Jason Kelce has been vocal about his injuries and their impact on his body.

“I’m trying to lift weights, straining muscles. My ankle, playing golf last week, is inflamed. I can’t squat now because my ankle hurts. I can’t bench because I sprained my pecs,” he said during a May 2025 episode of his New Heights Podcast. “For a player who only missed significant time twice in his entire NFL career, the breakdown feels sudden and real.”

Despite these continued ankle problems, Jason Kelce has been finding new ways to navigate around these issues to fully enjoy his new passion for golf. While he improves his game, Kelce received a new opportunity to explore the sport with one of its biggest icons.

Jason Kelce to join TGL ahead of regular-season finale

With the NFL offseason continuing in full flow, Jason Kelce will pivot from his football broadcaster role towards a new sport.

As revealed on his New Heights podcast, the elder Kelce will be on the commentary team for the final three matches of the TGL regular season.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TGL, and the event has state-of-the-art technology with a family-friendly environment that is expanding into a women’s league come winter 2026. Speaking about his new gig with TGL, he expressed gratitude for this opportunity.

“We are doing a little,” Jason said on his podcast. “I’m doing TGL. Thankfully, it’s a part of ESPN, so I get to go down there and work.

Jason Kelce’s retirement has been anything but quiet. Despite battling the lingering effects of his NFL career, he continues to embrace new opportunities with the same enthusiasm that defined his playing days.