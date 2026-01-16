Jason Kelce Strongly Pushes Back Against Jalen Hurts’ Criticism After Eagles Fired Kevin Patullo

Essentials Inside The Story Jason Kelce defends Jalen Hurts.

How has Hurts performed since becoming QB #1?

Is Kevin Patullo the one to be blamed for Hurts' downfall?

In the aftermath of a franchise collapse, the blame game is in full swing in Philadelphia. While many have placed the fault on Jalen Hurts’ shoulders, a franchise legend just pushed back, pointing the finger in a different direction.

The 27-year-old has faced sharp criticism while the Eagles shook things up by parting ways with the former offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo. Eagles legend Jason Kelce pushed back against the recent criticism of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“I don’t believe the narrative out there that Jalen Hurts can’t do these things. I think great coaches find ways to get guys to play,” said the former center on an episode of SportsRadio 94 WIP.

Praising the quarterback’s talent and mentality, Jason added, “All that dude (Jalen Hurts) wants to do is win. I really think he does a great job. I would like to see an offensive coordinator coming in, pushing Jalen, pushing the offense to evolve.”

Kelce’s defense comes as Hurts’ on-field performance has given critics plenty of ammunition. His overall performance had been gradually increasing. When it comes to rushing, Harts had a total of 630 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 2024. He is recognized for his quick feet and rushing ability, but that was largely missing this season. This season, he recorded the lowest rushing yards (421) of his NFL career since becoming a starter in 2021. Adding to this, he scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Hurts’ proficiency in the passing game also dipped, as his completion percentage dropped about 4% from the Super Bowl-winning season, while he also had more interceptions this season.

With Hurts’ explosive running missing, the Eagles were one-dimensional and depended on short passes. Additionally, his poor deep throws failed to create pressure on the opponent’s defense this season. NFL legend Kurt Warner also called the Eagles offense “simplistic.” Maybe that’s why the management decided to fire its offensive coordinator.

The Eagles fired Kevin Patullo after just one season

The Philadelphia Eagles already took a decisive step after the offensive struggles this season. While Jalen Hurts was under criticism, the franchise fired Kevin Patullo as the offensive coordinator after the playoff exit.

Patullo took over the OC role from Kellen Moore, who had built a strong offensive unit, unlocking the true potential of Hurts and company. But under Patullo, the Eagles’ offense was inconsistent, failing to replicate the performance from the previous season.

Whoever takes over as the Eagles’ OC next season should focus on getting the best out of players like A.J.Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts. This offensive unit has all the tools; a suitable OC with head coach Nick Sirianni can restore their offensive dominance next season.