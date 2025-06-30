Jason Kelce Teases Big Shift for Garage Beer After Launching BeerBed

Jason Kelce’s post-retirement pivot didn’t come with a suit and tie. It came with a can of beer, and not just any beer. Garage Beer, a light, crisp American lager that’s as unpretentious as Kelce himself, has quietly become one of the more authentic athlete-driven brand plays in recent memory. It’s the kind of beer that lives in your fridge next to yesterday’s takeout, waiting to be cracked open after mowing the lawn or yelling at the TV on Sundays. That’s the point.

Launched by Braxton Brewing and backed by Kelce in 2023, Garage Beer has leaned into its no gimmicks aesthetic, cold, cheap, light, and refreshing. Kelce’s brand of chaos-meets-charisma has transferred seamlessly into this space. He’s not trying to sell you something with a wink. He’s just drinking the damn thing. And as it turns out, people love that.

Then came the tortoise. A now-viral clip from an X user showed a tortoise slowly strutting across a patio with a can of Garage Beer strapped to its shell like a prehistoric Uber Eats driver. The video is absurd, wonderful, and oddly perfect for the Garage Beer brand. Not some multimillion-dollar shoot. No slo-mo drone shots. Just a tortoise delivering beer. And Kelce? He was all over it. “Straight out of the Flintstones and I love it!” he wrote on X.

The internet went nuts. But Garage Beer didn’t just laugh it off. They jumped right in, posting, “If @JasonKelce replies to your photo… YOU’RE GETTING A CARD!” It’s the type of low-tech, high-heart engagement that brands kill for, and the audience bought in fast. They further asked, “Can we put him in a commercial?” And honestly? Why not. At this point, a tortoise in a Garage Beer ad doesn’t seem out of place, it feels like destiny.

It is already the fastest-growing beer brand in the country. Now, they are coming up with even unique ideas to win over their fans. It’s getting crazier.

Jason Kelce’s beer brand announces crazy idea

Garage Beer has never been about subtlety. The crisp, no-nonsense light lager co-owned by Jason and Travis Kelce has spent the last year redefining what a beer brand can look like in 2025, equal parts performance art, party fuel, and marketing chaos. But this week? They may have finally crossed into genius. Introducing the BeerBed, an actual bed with a fully functioning kegerator built into the headboard.

Starting July 1, Garage Beer is launching a giveaway that feels like a dream. All fans have to do is comment on their Instagram post or repost it on X, and they’ll be in the running for the only known bed on earth that literally pours beer while you’re lying down. It’s like a waterbed, except instead of water, you get light lager. Package includes the full BeerBed frame, a brand-new Casper mattress, and a dual-tap system installed right above your pillow.

“Honestly, this was a stroke of genius,” says Corey Smale, Garage Beer’s VP of Marketing, and the unofficial architect of some of the brand’s most unhinged ideas. “We’ve already put beer in hot dogs and on people. Sleep felt like the next logical step.” Smale’s longtime collaborator Jordan Phoenix, who seems to be Garage Beer’s fixer/inventor/prop comic rolled into one, made it happen.

The handcrafted wooden headboard houses a legit kegerator system, pull the tap, and cold Garage Beer pours. The team hasn’t disclosed whether the mattress is spill-proof (probably not), but that’s part of the charm. Only one brand would dare to go this far in the name of light beer lunacy, and Jason Kelce’s Garage Beer is exactly that brand. The BeerBed isn’t just a contest, it’s a declaration.