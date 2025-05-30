Jason Kelce’s Mom Donna’s 2-Word Reaction as Kylie Kelce Admits Wearing Diaper as New Mom

“Jason and Travis were very active, and if we wanted any sanity in the household at all, we knew we had to keep them extremely busy,” Donna Kelce had once said about the Kelce bros. It began in a small Cleveland Heights house with two relentless boys and a mother attempting to raise them right. Before the spotlight or Super Bowl rings came into their lives. Donna focused on something greater than medals while raising Travis and Jason Kelce. She stated during the QVC Women’s Summit, “I just wanted to make sure that they treated everyone the same.” She taught them kindness. It didn’t matter if someone was signing billion-dollar checks or cleaning toilets.

Yes, they were raised in a modest household with a limited budget and a smaller family. Just a mother, father, and two boys attempting to avoid problems long enough to make it to football practice—no fancy cars, no McMansions. As Donna put it, “Our family has always been very small. Just the four of us.” However, that little unit? That serves as the cornerstone of one of the NFL’s most cherished families, and now, it’s growing.

That’s why, when Kylie Kelce returned to the Not Gonna Lie podcast on March 30 after giving birth to baby Finn, viewers weren’t treated to a staged celebrity monologue; instead, things got real. Literally. Like, “I have a diaper in my bra,” real. The Kelce Brothers fan page uploaded a clip of Kylie casually reaching into her sweatshirt and taking a baby diaper out of her bra. Why? “Because sometimes you don’t want a milk stain on your shirt,” said the mother of four daughters under six with a shrug and deadpan expression. And Donna Kelce herself was right there in the comments, delivering her trademark sarcasm with two words, “Ha ha 🔥.” That’s not just a laugh. That’s a torch-passing moment. From one Kelce matriarch to the next.

via Imago Jason and Kylie Kelce with their three daughters. Photo: Kylie Kelce /Instagram

Then Kylie followed it up with, “Yeah, that’s really it. Let’s record this podcast.” The fan page captioned the clip, “Always keeping it real. Love her for this 😂 Kylie’s first post-maternity leave episode dropped today! She’s filling us in on allll the things.” The clips came from episode 20 of the podcast, titled Kylie & Avril Lavigne on Sk8er Boi Movie, Kelce Party of 6 & The Most Suspicious Child. In the episode, she gets brutally honest about the maternity leave. “It’s not a break or a vacation. Do you think I was just laying in the sun by the pool? Because you’d be wrong,” she says.

Later in the podcast, she talks about having one arm flexed all the time, dealing with contact naps, and being physically attached to baby Finn: “I’m going to have the sickest bicep on this side.” Kylie’s content has always been delightfully real. The kind of content that removes the filters and draws listeners into the messiness. So, authenticity is the hallmark of the Kelce family. And Kylie just made podcast gold out of postpartum survival. And the best part is that success and Kelces seem to always go hand in hand!

Travis and Jason Kelce are plotting a $6 billion football power move

While Kylie was busy juggling motherhood, Travis & Jason Kelce were discreetly securing a career move involving billions of dollars. Earlier this week, the Kelce brothers’ brewery, Garage Beer, hinted at a potentially revolutionary move: “We are in the very advanced stages of acquiring a significant ownership stake in a professional football team.” In other words, the tailgate beer is gradually making its way onto the real football field. The message concluded with the mysterious statement, “It’s not the Browns 😂.”

For context, the Kelce brothers, who praised Garage Beer for its simplicity and excellence, formally joined the ownership group last autumn. “We are light beer drinkers, and Garage is the best light beer,” Jason stated simply. Travis took it deeper, “This isn’t some fancy, inaccessible drink. This is for the guy mowing the lawn. For the guy working overtime.” Basically, their leap into sports ownership is being fuelled by the same no-frills approach. And with franchise valuations estimated at about $6 billion by industry insiders, this is a generational shift.

The timing? Couldn’t be more perfect. After all, Jason Kelce recently hung up his cleats while Travis is getting ready to reload with the Chiefs. And together? They are trying to own a piece of the sport that shaped them. Garage Beer’s brand DNA is deeply rooted in football culture. From late-night game-day arguments to tailgate coolers. So, the shift to team ownership feels inevitable.