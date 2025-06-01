Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Almost Cries in 4-Word Message After Maternity Leave Rant

Sometimes the most powerful moments come when someone finally says what everyone’s thinking but no one dares to voice. That’s exactly what happened when Kylie Kelce took aim at the stigma surrounding C-section births. A mom who’s been through it herself, Kelce used her Not Gonna Lie podcast to address the issue with raw honesty—cutting through years of judgment and outdated myths. No sugarcoating, just unfiltered truth.

Kylie, wife of retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, knows the chaos of motherhood behind the public assumptions. On her podcast’s return after giving birth to baby Finn on March 30, she tackled a major misconception right away: “First of all, I just want to get ahead of something — maternity leave is not a break or vacation.” Translation: stop assuming new moms are resting and relaxing.

Then, this past Saturday, Kylie shared something more subtle—but deeply personal. She posted a photo of birds flying through the rain, visiting flowers in her yard. “Do you see it?” she wrote. “I could cry.” It was a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster of postpartum life—the exhaustion, the hormones, the weight of it all. While she hasn’t said she’s dealing with postpartum depression, the moment struck a chord. It reminded everyone that behind every birth story is a woman navigating something far deeper than what we see.

You’re recovering from childbirth while managing three other kids who are still adjusting to a new sibling. That’s exactly what Kylie Kelce is dealing with—especially with 2-year-old Bennett, who’s not thrilled about giving up her role as the baby of the family. “Benny is the only one who’s not interested in what [Finn’s] doing and likes to pretend like she’s not there,” Kylie shared.

Then came a textbook example of toddler chaos: “I put Finn down on the floor to change her diaper. And for some reason, Benny stood up and ran straight at me full speed. I had to put my hand out. Of course, I was ready for it—we’ve done this a couple of times now.” That’s mom life in a nutshell—protecting one kid while tending to another, all while your body is still healing.

It’s beyond hectic. Kylie, now a mom of four—Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), Bennett (2), and baby Finn—jokes that they’re all carbon copies of their dad. But between sleepless nights, sibling drama, and emotional swings, she’s offering a refreshingly honest look at what “having it all” really means.

Kylie Kelce just ended the maternity leave fantasy once and for all

When Kylie Kelce returned to her podcast studio after two months away, she came armed with hard truths. The 33-year-old mom had just welcomed a new baby with retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, officially making them a family of six. Her comeback episode of Not Gonna Lie featured Avril Lavigne, but the real standout moment came during her “Can I Be Honest” segment, where Kylie aimed at one of the biggest myths about new motherhood.

“Can I be honest about maternity leave? First of all, I just want to get ahead of something. Maternity leave is not a break or a vacation,” she said, cutting straight through the noise. “That is a crazy concept.” She didn’t hold back. “Do you think I was just kicking up my feet and lying in the sun out by the pool and chilling without a care in the world? Because you’d be wrong.” Kylie’s message was clear: new moms aren’t relaxing—they’re recovering, adjusting, and working harder than ever.

Baby Finn turned out to be what Kylie calls a contact napper, just like big sister Wyatt. “I birthed a child who prefers contact naps. That’s right. I got another Wyatt sleeper.” This means Finn will only sleep while physically attached to mom—no crib, no bassinet, just constant contact. For eight weeks, Kylie has been a human mattress. She joked about developing “the sickest bicep on the side” from holding Finn nonstop, adding, “I was just raging. We’ve been attached.” The reality hits hard when you break it down.

As she put it, “Maternity leave for me is figuring out how to do things one-handed again. That is a skill that you have to master.” She’s baby-wearing “anywhere from three to five hours of the day, collectively”—basically a part-time job as a human koala. This isn’t some Instagram-perfect bonding moment. It’s the raw, exhausting truth of juggling four kids while recovering from childbirth.