Jeff Hafley Reveals Pivotal Conversation With Troy Aikman That Led to Dolphins HC Role

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 09: ESPN football broadcaster Troy Aikman visits the sidelines before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 09 Bengals at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692412095126

Essentials Inside The Story A text Jeff Hafley mistook for a prank initiated the hiring.

Dan Marino partnered with Troy Aikman to finalize the coaching decision.

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan possesses unexpected, generational ties to the quarterback.

What does it take to land your first NFL head coaching job? For Jeff Hafley, it all started with a text he nearly dismissed as a friend’s prank. Before the Miami Dolphins had a new head coach, before their rebuild had a face, Hafley’s phone buzzed with a name that didn’t feel real: Troy Aikman, legendary quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, not calling as a broadcaster, but quietly planting a seed that would eventually bloom in South Florida.

Hafley arrived in Miami as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator, also carrying head-coaching experience from Boston College. His connection with Aikman formed organically during broadcast meetings at Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football games. Then came the text.

“I remember getting a text that said, ‘Hey, Jeff, it’s Troy Aikman. Can you talk?’” Hafley recalled on The Rich Eisen Show at the NFL Combine. “I was like, ‘Yeah, Troy Aikman. If you want to talk, I’ll talk whenever you want.”

“At first I thought it was one of my friends just kind of playing a joke on me,” Hafley continued. “It’s like, ‘this is Troy Aikman.’ It’s like, ‘Okay, yeah, sure.’ But it was cause I called him, and it was Troy, and we just talked and then he asked me if I ever thought about being a head coach again and I was like, ‘absolutely.’ We kind of kept in touch a little bit and then went through the process.”

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 22: New Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley leaves the room following the Miami Dolphins press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at Baptist Health Training Center in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 22 Miami Dolphins Press Conference EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601022029

That conversation started everything. In early January 2026, Miami brought Aikman on officially as a consultant to guide its general manager search. When Jon-Eric Sullivan was named the GM, Aikman stayed, this time helping evaluate head coaching candidates. Aikman’s search led him to Hafley, and he signed a five-year deal with the Dolphins after a second interview on January 19, 2026. And just like that, Hafley became the franchise’s 12th head coach.

Additionally, the process also featured Dolphins legend Dan Marino in the room, who has been acting as a special advisor since 2014. Two Hall of Famers in one room, one pivotal coaching search. The bar for who could lead this team wasn’t just set high; it was set by two people who had defined the position itself. And even GM Sullivan knew it.

“To look at Troy and Dan, two of the best that ever did it at the most important position,” Sullivan noted. “And I look at him, and I say, ‘Would you follow that guy, whoever it was, and to get their feedback?’ I mean, I’d be a fool not to weigh that heavily into the equation.”

Now, Sullivan was central to landing Hafley. But his own personal tie to Troy Aikman runs far deeper than anyone could have expected.

Sullivan’s connection with Troy Aikman

At the same Combine session, Jon-Eric Sullivan revealed a backstory that felt almost too cinematic to be real.

“My dad grew up in Miami and grew up with Joe Avezzano’s family. He lived with Joe Avezzano,” Sullivan told Rich Eisen. “Bounced around in the foster care system for a while. Joe’s family raised him. They both went to Florida State together to play football. And so their relationship is lifelong. Obviously, Joe went on to be a longtime coach of the Cowboys. He and Troy are close.”

Avezzano was notably the special teams coach for the Cowboys from 1990 all the way to 2002. He saw the rise and fall of the Dallas dynasty and almost all of Troy Aikman’s playing career. As for Sullivan, his generational connection with Avezzano produced one brief meeting with Aikman.

“I met Troy very quickly on the field when the Packers played the Cowboys,” Sullivan recalled. “Five-minute conversation in 2007. I remember it because it was Troy Aikman. He doesn’t remember it. I was just a young scout at the time. But anyway, that was our one and only kind of crossing paths.”

But time has a way of closing loops. Working alongside Aikman as a genuine collaborator during Miami’s coaching search gave that forgotten sideline meeting entirely new weight. Sullivan was no longer a nameless face in the crowd; he was the architect of a rebuild, leaning on one of football’s greatest for real-time guidance.

“Memorable for me, not for him,” Sullivan concluded with a smile. “But it’s kind of cool how life works out. Small world.”

In Miami, that small world now carries the franchise towards the 2026 season, rebuilt on the right relationships, forged at exactly the right moments.