Let’s turn the pages of history back to 1960. The Dallas Cowboys had just swept the celebration inaugural confetti, and an embarrassing 0-11-1 record under the rug. The season of struggle ended with the team searching for an identity. Then, just two years later, they hit the jackpot. Drafted in the 16th round by the Texans before joining the Cowboys, a man named Pettis Norman arrived. Little did the front office the name Norman was about to be immortalized in gridiron lore.

For nine seasons, he anchored the franchise, becoming part of its first Super Bowl run—a bitter loss in Super Bowl V to the Colts. Even as he balanced military duty with the Texas Army National Guard, Norman left his mark. His final years took him to San Diego, but his legacy remained in Dallas. The Cowboys were no longer just an expansion team—indeed, they had the bones of a dynasty, and Norman was one of the men who gave them their spine.

Pettis Norman, the former Dallas Cowboys tight end and civil rights advocate, passed away at 86. A 12-year NFL veteran, Norman spent most of his career in Dallas. Indeed, he made a lasting mark on and off the field. Jerry Jones‘s team honored him with a tribute on X, writing, “We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman. Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently.” A great loss, indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Norman joined the Cowboys in 1963, first playing as a split end and starting six games. His strength in blocking led to a move to tight end, where he took over as a full-time starter by 1964. He shared the role briefly with Franklin Clarke in 1965 and 1966 but remained their go-to tight end until 1970. He began his career as a special-teams player and worked his way into a core position, reflecting the same grit he carried throughout his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pettis Norman’s hand in shaping the Cowboys

Pettis Norman was more than a football player. He was a respected civil rights activist who pushed for change in both the Cowboys organization and the city of Dallas. In the 1990s, he launched the Dallas Together Forum. This initiative worked with CEOs to promote minority hiring and increase contracts for women and minority-owned businesses. He also played a key role in ending room assignments based on race under Cowboys coach Tom Landry. Norman made history as the first Black official at a Dallas bank.

He pushed his teammates to grow off the field. “Pettis encouraged all of the players to open up bank accounts,” said former running back Calvin Hill. “He encouraged us to establish credit. He encouraged us to get involved in the community.” Norman also made strides in business and broadcasting after his playing days. Reflecting on his efforts, he once said, “I tried to do whatever I could do help change the kinds of things that society had operated under for such a long time.”

As a player, Norman averaged 13.6 yards per catch in his NFL career. In 1970, he started every game and helped lead the Cowboys to their first NFC title. The team valued him highly. When Landry traded Norman to the Chargers in 1971, he delivered the news in person. “He said, ‘I’ve had to do the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do in football… I’ve had to involve you in a trade,” Norman recalled. That personal touch spoke volumes about Norman’s place in Cowboys history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even after leaving the Cowboys, Norman’s influence never faded. His alma mater now gives out the Pettis Norman Male and Female Athlete of the Year Award. His legacy lives on, not only through his achievements on the field but also through the powerful changes he made in the community and the lives he impacted. Jerry Jones is ending up on the right side of history, be it tipping his hat in acknowledgment of or extending his hand in times of need.