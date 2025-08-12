Jerry Jones Reflects On Cowboys’ Super Bowl Era as Billionaire’s Excited About Netflix Show

Owning an NFL franchise isn’t just a business venture; it’s a high-stakes game of Texas Hold’em played with billions and legacies on the line. Few understand this gamble better than Jerry Jones, the man who bet everything on a floundering Dallas Cowboys team in 1989.

“It can cause you to have a ‘going to Las Vegas, throw the dice’ attitude,” Jones admits, reflecting on the audacity required, “which you kind of need some of if you’re going to be building teams.” That dice roll? Purchasing America’s Team for $140M, firing the legendary Tom Landry, and installing his college buddy Jimmy Johnson as coach amidst a firestorm.

The result? A brutal 1-15 season that laid the brutal, necessary foundation. What followed wasn’t just a turnaround; it was gridiron alchemy. Between ’92 and ’95, the Cowboys pulled off a feat unmatched: three Lombardi trophies in four seasons (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX). Think Troy Aikman’s laser throws dissecting the Bills for a 52-17 SB XXVII rout, Emmitt Smith’s relentless ground assault securing back-to-back titles, and the gutsiest Hail Mary of all – the Herschel Walker trade that fueled it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“That Herschel Walker trade was the biggest miracle that’s ever come down the pipe,” Jones declares, the memory still vivid, “because it gave us the ability to cut and shoot.” He chuckles wryly, acknowledging the gamble’s imperfections: “I took two of those picks, traded two twos for Alonzo Highsmith, and he never ran a down.”

It was a dynasty built on boldness, brilliance, and a touch of chaos – hallmarked by the electric play of icons like Michael Irvin, the steady hand of Aikman, and the swagger of Deion Sanders. “I appreciated guys like Michael, Jimmy, and Troy, and Charles Haley, Deion—all those guys,” Jones says, his voice warming.

“I can’t wait for you to see all of the stuff about ‘Neon.’ It’s really, really impressive.” Yet, even amidst the confetti showers, the shadow of how close it all came to not happening lingers. “To end up with the story we had of our success was a close call,” Jones reflects, a note of sober gratitude cutting through the nostalgia.

“No matter how you measure it, it was real close all the way through.” The abrupt firing of Johnson after their second Super Bowl win remains the starkest reminder that this dynasty was as fragile as it was formidable.

Billionaire’s playbook: Lights, camera, legacy of Jones (& Netflix!)

Now, three decades after hoisting that last Lombardi, Jones is ready to pull back the curtain on that wild, high-stakes ride. His enthusiasm for the upcoming Netflix docuseries, ‘America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys’ (premiering Aug. 19, 2025), is palpable.

Think Better Call Saul, but dripping with Texas-sized ambition and cowboy hats. “Well, it’s real special because I’ve looked at the finished product and looked at some of how we got here,” Jones shares. The doc promises the unfiltered view, warts and all. “And it wasn’t as pretty, it wasn’t as fun as I remember. There’s some down times here.”

Yet, the pride shines through – pride born from immense risk. “But I was so proud. And I was so gunned up that, first of all, I really risked more than anybody should have to get in. And then it caused me—I just got to finish it. I somehow got to finish it.”

This isn’t just nostalgia; it’s strategic brand-building by a master showman. Jones has always blurred the lines between owner and entertainer, from his cameos in Entourage and Coach to his surprisingly well-received dramatic turn in Landman last year. Partnering with Netflix taps into a global audience he craves for the NFL, having previously touted the streamer’s ability to reach “forty, fifty million people.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The docuseries offers more than game highlights; it dives into the personal lore – the coin flip lost during the team purchase (was it rigged? Bum Bright gifted him the coin as a tease), the tough lessons taught to son Stephen via a Wendy’s job application after a wild party, and the rodeo grit that preceded the billions. It showcases the family empire: Stephen (COO), Charlotte (Chief Brand Officer), and Jerry Jr. (Sales & Marketing) steering the modern ship.

As the Cowboys navigate current uncertainties (+5000 SB odds reflect a skeptical market), Jones leverages the past’s undeniable glory. The Netflix series is his ultimate mic drop – a chance to cement the ’90s dynasty’s legend for a new generation, proving that while Super Bowl wins have been elusive since, the gamble, the grind, and the glory of building America’s Team remains his most captivating story. Roll the tape.