“Jim Harbaugh is Ruining QBs”: Ryan Clark & Co Rip Into Chargers HC Over Justin Herbert Mistreatment

The Los Angeles Chargers hit rock bottom after a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans left the Chargers 0-8 on the season. Former NFL defensive stars Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder took their frustration out on head coach Jim Harbaugh, accusing the coaching staff of severely mishandling franchise QB Justin Herbert.

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Ryan Clark opened The Pivot Podcast by pointing out that “Jim Harbaugh is ruining quarterbacks”. Crowder then defended Herbert and said that the sideline has allowed him to take punishment after punishment.

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“They are killing this man. Literally killing him and mentally killing him by what they’re doing to Justin Herbert.”

Crowder was infuriated by Harbaugh’s relaxed attitude after the blowout loss, and questioned how a 0-8 franchise could accept such dismissive comments from its head coach postgame.

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“What kept me up was, man, these billion-dollar organizations that are 0-and-8 and goofballs say stuff like this… and ‘in a lot of ways, I mean, it was a… you got to tip your cap to the Texans.’ He just said it’s a lot of ways. Come on, Harbaugh!”

The numbers from Sunday were brutal for the Chargers. Herbert was sacked eight times by the Houston defense, while Los Angeles snapped a 37-drive touchdown drought.

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Crowder said that Harbaugh shouldn’t have pulled Herbert in the fourth quarter: “Eight sacks! You know what the Texans can do, and you’re going to let him sit out there and do this and then take him out of the game like it’s his fault? Man, y’all are doing something wrong.”

Herbert also suffered an injury to his left middle finger in the fourth quarter. Harbaugh admitted after the game that it could be a fracture, but the X-rays came back negative on Monday. However, Harbaugh said that they will do everything they can to protect Herbert.

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“We’ll continue to do everything in our power to keep him protected.”

Yet the sacks and physical hits on the QB have continued to mount each week. Clark was passionate in his response to fans blaming the QB. He highlighted how Herbert had an incredible start to his career, has a strong arm, and is tough.

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“And since Harbaugh has been the coach, he’s only gotten worse. And now with Mike McDaniel at the helm, we are talking about a dude who will have the first overall pick.”

Significant scrutiny has also fallen on offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. After a dismal 0-8 start and scoring less than 15 points per game, Harbaugh took McDaniel off the sideline and put him in the press box.

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“McDaniel, you can sit in the booth, or you can sit in the parking lot; you’re not making this offense any better!” Crowder mocked.

Game tape also revealed breakdowns across the entire offensive unit. Film analyst Nate Tice said that there are no easy answers and no spacing.

“They have no easy buttons. There’s no run-game easy button… two of the receivers are running the exact same route right next to each other. It’s just lack of detail.”

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Meanwhile, the players are feeling the pressure in the locker room. Tight end Charlie Kolar was shocked to hear that the offense had a 37-drive touchdown drought. Kolar acknowledged the harsh reality postgame, stating, “It’s a results-driven business. We’re 0-8, we’re not playing good football. Got to get in the win column.”

The Chargers are 0-8 and have the worst points differential in the league. Clark highlighted that they are on course for the No. 1 pick in the draft. They have a $262 million franchise passer, but remain winless halfway through the season.