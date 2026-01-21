Jim Kelly Doesn’t Hold Back In Public Message to Sean McDermott as Bills Identify Next HC

Essentials Inside The Story Jim Kelly reacts emotionally to Sean McDermott’s Buffalo exit

Buffalo officially moves on, triggering a pivotal coaching reset

Daboll rumors resurface, reviving Josh Allen’s most dominant stretch

While Sean McDermott’s farewell message struck a chord with the Bills, one former player probably took it the hardest. The former quarterback never had a chance to play under the successful coach. Regardless, it’s clear that he’s been rallying the Bills over the last decade. Reflecting on this AFC East dominance, franchise legend Jim Kelly issued a positive message for the former head coach.

“Well said, Coach! Buffalo is going to miss you! Thank you for everything you’ve done for the team and Mafia! You’re one of the best!” Kelly wrote on his Instagram story.

Imago Credits: Instagram story by Jim Kelly (Instagram / @jimkelly1212), January 21, 2026

Alongside these wholesome words, the Pro Football Hall of Famer re-shared Sean McDermott’s emotional message for the Bills Mafia after his firing. Nine years later, Kelly had the same stance on the head coach as he did back when McDermott was hired. In nearly a decade, Kelly’s beliefs proved to be true.

At the time of Sean McDermott’s hiring, Jim Kelly was firmly in his corner. Speaking in June 2017, the Bills legend admitted Buffalo had been stuck in an endless rebuild, but believed this change felt different. Kelly pointed to discipline as the defining shift, praising McDermott for bringing a level of structure the franchise had lacked for years.

“I’m excited about the 2017 Buffalo Bills. Coach McDermott brings discipline to the table that we haven’t had in a while,” he had said at the Jim Kelly Football Camp.

In 2017, the Buffalo Bills were desperate for a reset. A 16-year playoff drought, defensive regression under Rex Ryan, and a lack of identity had left the franchise drifting. Sean McDermott was hired as a culture fix, not a splash hire. His pedigree backed it up. As Carolina’s defensive coordinator, McDermott led the Panthers to top-10 overall defenses from 2012 to 2015 and capped that run with a Super Bowl 50 appearance in the 2015 season. Buffalo bet on discipline, accountability, and a proven defensive architect, signaling a clear shift toward long-term stability.

Eventually, McDermott left Buffalo with a 98-50 record, the second-best winning percentage and second-most wins in the league during that time (behind only the Kansas City Chiefs). He also won five consecutive AFC East titles from 2020 to 2024.

However, after the regular season, Sean McDermott’s playoff woes began. Despite being a defensive coordinator in his earlier years, his defenses have historically struggled in the postseason, giving up 28.7 points in road games.

These struggles in the postseason ultimately led to the firing of Sean McDermott and brought an end to a successful coaching tenure for the Buffalo Bills. Now moving forward towards the 2026 season, the newly promoted president of football operations, Brandon Beane, has begun his search for a new head coach with a surprising name emerging as a favorite.

Ex-Giants HC emerges as Sean McDermott’s replacement

After relieving Sean McDermott of his duties, the Buffalo Bills became the 10th franchise in 2026 to look for a new head coach. With several candidates available, Brandon Beane and the Bills front office are zeroing in on former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as the McDermott successor. The Athletic’s Diana Russini first reported this development.

“Talking to NFL executives around the league about Buffalo’s next head coach options, the name that keeps coming up is a familiar one, a Buffalo native and someone Josh Allen loves: Brian Daboll,” Russini reported.

Daboll has a close relationship with Josh Allen since both joined the Bills in 2018. Daboll served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator for four years before being hired as the Giants’ head coach.

This success coincided with Josh Allen’s rise to becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Wyoming product threw for over 4,400 yards and 36 touchdowns in his final two seasons under Daboll while finishing as the runner-up in the MVP race during the 2020 season.

With Josh Allen throwing for 25 touchdowns, his fewest since his second season in 2019, Brian Daboll could be the catalyst the Bills Mafia has hoped for, and could finally result in bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo.