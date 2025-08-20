Jim Kelly Pens Strong Message as Bills Legend’s Grandson Leaves Hospital After 38 Days of Tears

“We believe with all our hearts that this is an answer to prayer and a glimpse of God’s healing power.” These are not only Jim Kelly’s words but his true sentiments while leaning on faith in God and prayers. Amidst going through the grandson’s health battle, Kelly’s family never held back in expressing their thanks to those who continued to pray for Beau Hunter Bean. Seemingly, those prayers worked well.

Taking to his official IG account, he shared a strong yet deep message. “THANK. YOU. SO. MUCH!! There are so many people to thank. So many who stepped into this hard space with us. So many who prayed, and prayed, and prayed,” he noted.

Undoubtedly, the Bills icon, who is well aware of the ‘power of prayers,’ has already endured the pain with the loss of his 8-year-old son, Hunter. Once again, when God answered his family’s prayers, Jim Kelly could not hold back his true feelings for those who had been with his family in the “hardest days of their life”. He seems overwhelmed by the love and support he received throughout.

7 days ago, on August 13, when Little Bean came off the medication and oxygen, Kelly poured out his kind heart in an Instagram post. He extended his gratitude to everyone who had supported them with their prayers and encouraged them to remain persistent. “Through your prayers, the ones you’ve whispered in the middle of the night, the ones you’ve prayed without even knowing our full story…our faith has been carried,” he reflected.

And, fast forward to now, the NFL grandfather could not help but express gratitude to the medical staff, their friends, and those who prayed. Bean, who was born on July 9 with “unexpected medical complications,” finally made it home safely on August 17 after a prolonged health battle.

During the time, when every breath feels like a victory and every bit of support seems to last forever, Kelly emotionally felt connected with them, showing his love. His latest IG posts extended with these words. “To our friends who brought yummy homemade food and sent Jelly Cats and Door Dash and sourdough bread and cookies and more…you know and WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!,” Kelly penned down.

Jim Kelly’s family journey had been filled with ups and downs in the hospital. Even sometimes Kelly’s faith seemed in the red zone. “It is the kind that breaks you. The kind where hours feel like days and prayers seem empty,” he said earlier through an IG post. But now, it seems that without the support of medical staff, the first child of Kelly’s daughter, Erin, and her husband, Parker Bean, never stepped out of the hospital room. “To the staff at Golisano Children’s Hospital… To the Pediatric Cardiac Care Center…To everyone on 6th Floor South, if you know, you know…To the entire security entrance staff, who made coming in and out of the hospital a little more bearable…” Kelly mentioned.

Kelly didn’t stop there; he went on to thank another Pediatric Care Center main unit for making their family’s hospital stay a bit easier. “To the amazing PCCC Intensive Care Cardiac Team of cardiologists, Intensive care doctors, fellows, attendings, nurses, respiratory therapists, social workers… Too many to name. And so many we didn’t get pictures with. We will never forget you. God was glorified through your care and excellence. You listened to our countless questions and answered them with patience, grace, and compassion. You cared not only for Beau, but for all of us,” he added. He posted a long message thanking every staff of the medical facility. And why not? They took care of his little grandson, Bean.

Kelly did not forget to explain about GOD’s glory throughout the period. “Because of you, we saw glimpses of God’s love in action and witnessed His faithfulness in unexpected ways. With as much gratitude as we can pour out…THANK YOUUU! We thank God for all of you!” he explained further.

As his daughter Erin is soaking up this precious time with her little son Beau, her dad Kelly even adores her while expressing his love. “I am so proud of you, Erin. Daddy loves you and Beau so much,” he wrote in his IG story, by re-sharing Erin’s podcast, “The Immeasurably More Podcast,” post.

Kelly’s strong message came after little Bean returned home after 38 long and tough days at the pediatric cardiac care center.

Jim Kelly’s grandson says goodbye to the hospital after a long battle

On August 17, Jim Kelly’s family’s eyes beamed with excitement and hope when the newest addition to their family finally arrived at their home. It was a real win for Kelly, who once led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls by leading the ground-breaking “K-Gun” offense. Unfortunately, for 38 days, baby Beau had to struggle with a health battle. When he first stepped into Kelly’s house, no one was as proud as his granddad.

“Erin and Parker said it best…Home ♥️ After 38 days… 38 days of desperate prayer. 38 days of leaning on the faith of others. 38 days of tears. 38 days of wondering and worrying.38 days of choosing to trust God more. 38 days of falling more & more in love with our son every single day. After 38 days in the Pediatric Cardiac Care Center, we’re finally home,” he mentioned.

And, with this achievement, the former NFL quarterback showcased that he was not only a fighter on the gridiron, but in real life also. Not only Jim Kelly, but his wife, Jill, also reflected her heartwarming feeling as the Kelly family was going to start a new chapter with a newborn baby after hardship. “I still can’t believe Beau is HOME!! Glory to GOD! Thank you all so much!” She wrote in a brief message.

Although the news is incredible, baby Beau is still in danger. “His heart still has a lot of healing ahead,” Kelly observed. Thus, prayer never ends. He hopes for more healing every day. “Believing for more healing each day. One day at a time.” After 38 days, it’s amazing to be home after such a short journey.

Truly, a ton of compassion and gratitude followed this wonderful news. Many families felt a sense of familiarity with it, particularly for parents who have experienced comparable ups and downs while watching their infants fight for their lives.