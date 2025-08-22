Jim Kelly Shares Update on Grandson’s Health Struggles After Bills Legend Revealed His Name

“The timing is not a coincidence. It’s a reminder that God knows. He is working. And he’s always on time.” These words are from former QB Jim Kelly, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002. With these words, he reflected his resilience and faith in God’s glory. After all, the Bills’ legend overcame adversities by following the “tough” mantra instilled by his dad, which is to be tough not just physically but also mentally. And those words were forged in the fire of his own cancer battles and the tragic loss of his 8-year-old son Hunter. However, the painful phase repeated in Kelly’s family this summer.

The fight is on for Jim Kelly’s newborn grandson’s survival. So, that mantra came back to his life in a whole new way. Kelly’s daughter, Erin, and her husband, Parker, welcomed “Little Bean” with “unexpected medical complications” on July 9. And after 38 days of long battle in the hospital, the Kelly family finally got the moment they prayed for: “Beau is finally at home.” The parents also dropped an emotional caption: “Home ♥️After 38 days… 38 days of desperate prayer. 38 days of leaning on the faith of others. 38 days of tears..38 days of wondering and worrying. 38 days of choosing to trust God more.” However, the bad news is that his health battle is still on.

Kelly, 65, continues to share the health updates about his grandson. In the recent follow-up post, the ex-Bills legend revealed some medication that is still on for Bean, even at home. “HOME is AMAZING! He’s on oxygen and some medication from his heart procedure, but we are praying and believing that in time, he’ll come off of both,” he noted. In this post, he also described Beau’s amazing send-off from Golisano Children’s Hospital, a scene the Kelly family will never forget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Kelly (@jimkelly1212)



Nurses and doctors lined the hallways. Bubbles drifted through the air. And Beau walked out in the arms of his dad, beside his very first hospital friend, a little boy named Dax. For Kelly and his family, it was a moment full of emotion. One that carried all the memories they couldn’t help but reflect on.

However, it was also revealed that Beau’s healing is still on as they continue to pray for him. “We’re also praying and hoping that Beau’s heart will heal completely and that he will never need any sort of heart procedure again. For now, we’re just so grateful to see him growing, gaining weight, and experiencing life beyond the hospital walls,” he added later in his post.

The granddad showcased his elation for finally having his little son at home. In fact, his wife, Jill Kelly, too, cherished the moment through an IG post on August 17. She summed up her emotions in just seven words. The words that carried all the weight of the moment: “I still can’t believe Beau is HOME!!”

While the journey is far from over, the Kellys are focusing on gratitude, hope, and faith as they settle into life with Beau at home.

Jim Kelly shares his grandson’s name with the world

While celebrating Beau’s progress, the Kellys also revealed the baby’s full name. Jim proudly introduced him as Beau Hunter Bean, lovingly nicknamed “Little Bean.” “If you follow our daughter, Erin, and her husband, Parker, you saw this beautiful picture and now know our grandson’s name…BEAU HUNTER BEAN,” he said. “Although he will always be ‘Little Bean’ to us,” he mentioned in his IG post.

For the family, the name carries weight and memory. The middle name “Hunter” honors Jim and Jill’s late son, who passed away in 2005 from Krabbe disease. Keeping Hunter’s name alive in Beau’s story was not just a tribute but a way of carrying his spirit forward.

“Hunter, I cannot wait for the day that we can be together in heaven,” Jim wrote on what the family calls Hunter’s Heaven Day. “But I have a lot of loving to do right here at home.” No doubt, this naming choice reflects the Kellys’ deep belief in faith, legacy, and love that endures through generations. For them, Beau represents not only new life but also a continuation of Hunter’s memory.

In sharing Beau’s name, his health journey, and the love that holds it all together, the Kelly family clearly reminds us that even in our hardest trials, hope and healing can shine through.