Jim Kelly’s Wife Jill’s Clear Message on Family Tragedy After Bills Legend Requested Prayers

“My saying now is… I may have lost four Super Bowls, but I kicked cancer’s b–t four times!” This is what Jim Kelly once stated. Truly, the former Bills Hall of Fame QB’s journey has been challenging throughout. He faced a fierce battle and overcame it multiple times. But he and his wife Jill leaned on their faith and resilience. Through it all, one thing remained constant: the unwavering support of Buffalo Bills fans. And, now, once again, it seems that, Kelly family is coming up to request some help from their fans over a serious battle they are facing at present.

Unfortunately, Jim Kelly’s daughter Erin’s newborn, Bean, has been battling for life. The reports state the new baby is born with “unexpected medical complications.” Hence, Jim and Jill need strength and prayers as they go through their grandson’s tragic medical emergency. Since the Kelly family understands the power of prayer, Jill Kelly expressed thanks to those who have supported them through difficult times. Taking to her official IG handle, Jill penned a deep note while asking for continued prayers for the new addition to their family. A mom of two daughters, Erin and Camryn, sent the clear message on her IG story.

“Thank you so much for being with us through prayers and encouragement as we navigate all of this. We truly feel like we are all in this together!” she continued, “We will be sharing an update tomorrow! Please keep praying! Thank you.” Indeed, this makes it obvious that all they want is simply more prayers for little Bean’s healing, as their grandson underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Jim Kelly himself announced the update about the newborn’s medical treatment through an IG post. And, the former four-time Pro Bowler claimed that now the situation is better.“Little Bean’s procedure is complete, and everything went well,” he wrote, while thanking God.

Once more, he felt overwhelmed and expressed his gratitude to God for His glory and all the efforts that the medical staff had made for his family. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for God’s hand in every detail today… for highly skilled and compassionate doctors and nurses… and for every single prayer that’s been lifted on our behalf,” he mentioned. It is really a proud moment for Kelly’s family. “Today was a victory! To God be all the glory!” Kelly continued. It seems heartbreak has become a tragic part of the Kelly family’s legacy. But they managed it with faith and resilience, while they continue to request prayers.

As his grandson’s healing journey starts, he also asked for continued prayers in his same post. “This is just the beginning — and we humbly ask you to PLEASE KEEP PRAYING as the healing journey begins,” he further mentioned. Additionally, he expressed his belief that with sustained prayer, Bean’s body will start to recover, and he will be stronger. Besides this, he also declared that with continued prayers, “in time, he’ll be able to come off the ventilator and be able to go home.”

Truly, Kelly’s family never imagined that they would suffer such heartbreak again. First, Kelly endured the pain of his 8-year-old son Hunter’s death due to a fatal nervous system disease. Then, he fought with cancer. And, now, once again, they requested fans to pray for Erin’s newborn, Bean, who has been battling for life.

Jim Kelly’s family tragedy as they continue asking for prayers

Eventually, last week, Kelly’s family’s happy moment turned sour when Erin and her husband, Parker’s were blessed with a baby boy, but with “unexpected medical complications.” Ex-Bills player confirmed this heart-wrenching update through an IG post. “While this is a time for deep joy for our family, it has also come with unexpected medical complications,” he mentioned in his post caption.

However, to understand his daughter’s privacy and the sensitivity of the situation, he has not shared any additional details. Since the given moment, Jim and Jill Kelly have been keeping their fans in the loop with their grandson’s health updates.

Initially, Kelly shared a heartfelt post through a joint Instagram account with his wife, Jim Kelly. Uploading a medical emergency press release dated July 10, the message, “We never imagined we would be here in this place of heartbreak and suffering again. Please pray for our daughter Erin, her husband Parker, and their precious newborn baby boy,” he continued. As his family has been going through a tough time, he thinks that prayer can only help them overcome this adversity.