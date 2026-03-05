Jim Rome Slams Tom Brady for Doing the ‘Worst Job Ever’ at the ‘Best Job Ever’

Essentials Inside The Story Sports radio host Jim Rome blasted Tom Brady’s leadership

Brady's wellness guru Guerrero's influence reportedly extends far beyond his title

Bears, Cowboys, and the Patriots are reportedly keeping an eye on Crosby’s situation

The spotlight around the Las Vegas Raiders keeps getting brighter, and for no good reason. This time, however, minority owner Tom Brady is under fire for his role within the organization. Popular Sports radio host Jim Roe took a shot at Brady, questioning how the 7 time Super Bowl winner is handling his role with the franchise.

Rome shared his blunt opinion during a recent episode of The Jim Rome Show, adding, “Hell, best job ever, but he’s doing the worst job ever.” He further added, “Man, that is good work if you can get it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Rome believes Tom Brady is not handling his role with the Las Vegas Raiders the right way. According to the popular radio host, the former Patriots QB is rarely around the team in person and instead stays connected from a distance, while still controlling the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called Brady’s role the “best job ever,” highlighting how he appears only a few times a year but keeps full power.

According to him, Brady makes decisions from anywhere while people inside the organization report back to him regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“He pops in four times a year, calls shots from wherever the hell he is, and just leaves his creepy lapdog, narc, wellness guru behind in his stead to make everybody uncomfortable,” he said. “No wonder Max wants out. And he absolutely should.”

Rome’s comments also pointed to Brady’s unique position in the NFL right now. Along with being a minority owner, Brady also works as a color analyst for Fox Sports during the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sep 28, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady looks on from the field before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250928_kdn_fo8_007

In doing so, many day-to-day matters reportedly fall to his longtime wellness partner Alex Guerrero. According to Rome, this setup has created frustration inside the building, as some players and coaches feel the team lacks steady leadership and unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Rome made it clear that he believes Tom Brady holds one of the most powerful positions in the NFL, but is not using it the way a franchise needs. His comments highlight the growing questions around leadership and direction inside the Las Vegas Raiders organization.

And while Rome’s criticism has already stirred debate, another controversy inside the Raiders building is now raising even bigger questions about Brady’s influence and the tension surrounding star defender Maxx Crosby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Tom Brady behind the Maxx Crosby trade rumors?

Recent reports have revealed a tense situation inside the team facility, where Alex Guerrero’s growing influence has reportedly created serious problems behind the scenes.

“Like many players and coaches, Crosby was frustrated by the presence of Alex Guerrero, a staunch Brady ally whose official title is wellness coordinator,” the X post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guerrero is officially the team’s wellness coordinator, but several insiders claim he has much more control than that title suggests. Some staff members reportedly feel pressured to follow his instructions, while players even hear about possible roster moves before they become official.

Because Brady spends much of his time in Florida while working with Fox Sports, Guerrero is often seen as Brady’s eyes and ears inside the building. That unusual power structure has created tension inside the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

One player heavily connected to the drama is star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The tension reportedly grew late in the 2025 season when the team decided to shut Crosby down due to a knee injury.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 29: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 29th, 2024 at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 29 Raiders at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411290061

As trade rumors grow louder, teams like the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots are reportedly keeping an eye on Crosby’s situation. The Raiders are reportedly looking for a Micah Parsons-type deal (two first-round picks and a starting player) to consider a trade.

If Crosby eventually leaves, the situation could become one of the biggest storylines around the franchise heading into the draft.