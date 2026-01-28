Jimmy Johnson Lashes Out at Bill Belichick’s Pro Football HOF Snub as Outrage Mounts From Patrick Mahomes & Co.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick failed to secure first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the news has stunned the NFL world. On January 27, it was revealed that despite leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, Belichick did not receive the required 40 of 50 votes to enter the Hall of Fame with the Class of 2026. The snub quickly triggered outrage across the league, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson took to social media to voice his frustration with the voters.

“This is just WRONG ..#2 winning ALL TIME…more Super Bowls than anyone unimaginable # of division championships…lot of small jealous voters,” Johnson wrote in his X posts.

Jimmy Johnson continued his criticism with even stronger words, calling for accountability and transparency from the voters on behalf of Bill Belichick.

“I would like to know the names of the a–holes who did not vote for him.. they are too cowardly to identify themselves,” Johnson added in another X post.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.