Jimmy Johnson Says He Cut Off Food for Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin & Co. After Cowboys’ Loss Leading to Fallout in Locker Room

Back in 1992, the Dallas Cowboys were the NFL’s rising power under Jimmy Johnson. They rolled into Washington at 11–2, already holding a playoff spot, and walked out with a 20–17 loss. Johnson hated everything about the way they played, and he made that crystal clear the moment the team boarded the charter home.

Appearing on the Family Business Podcast with Norv and Steph, Johnson revisited that night and the unusually hard line he drew at 30,000 feet.

“We’d already made the playoffs, and we went there. We flopped around and just played horrible. I was so mad. I got on the plane, and the flight attendant started to serve the food, and I said, ‘No, no, no, no food. They don’t deserve to eat. They didn’t play well enough to eat,” he said.

That time, many ex-Cowboys players expressed their disgust over Johnson’s punishment, with one even calling him “a dictator.” Players who lived through Johnson’s program will tell you: losing was hazardous to your comfort. Winning meant laughter, card games, and an easy flight home. Losing meant silence, and that night, hunger.

Johnson remembered seeing the mood on the plane sink immediately. When he spotted one player cracking a smile, he shut that down, too. Dave Campo, then the Cowboys’ defensive backs coach, later told Johnson he might’ve pushed too far. Johnson didn’t agree.

“I said, Dave, listen, I don’t care if they’re pi–ed at me. I don’t care if they’re mad. I wanted to make a point. We’re not going to go out there and play like that. I don’t care if we’ve got the playoffs already made. We have an expectation to go out there and be at our best.”

There was fallout. Troy Aikman recalled that the team held a Christmas party a day or two later, and about three-quarters of the locker room didn’t show up. Johnson shrugs now at the timing, but not the message. He made his point, and that mattered more than smoothing feelings.

But was all that anger warranted?

The Cowboys’ loss wasn’t as bad as it seemed to Jimmy Johnson

This was supposed to be a layup for Dallas. Washington had dropped three of its last four and sat at 8-5. QB Mark Rypien wasn’t playing anywhere near his Super Bowl form, the offensive line was patched together, and the Cowboys were rolling behind Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin. Everything pointed toward a comfortable Dallas win.

Instead, it turned into a slugfest. The Redskins stole it late when safety Danny Copeland fell on a fumble in the end zone for the deciding touchdown with 3:14 remaining. That play ended up reshaping the NFC picture; Washington made the postseason by a single game, a year after winning Super Bowl XXVI.

Yes, the Cowboys were sloppy, but the loss wasn’t quite the disaster Jimmy Johnson makes it sound like. Even Washington coach Joe Gibbs called it one of the most draining games he’d ever been part of.

“It was one of the hardest-fought games I’ve ever been in. Everyone laid it on the line out there. This was one of the most emotional games I’ve been in, and it’s one I’ll always remember. There were a lot of great plays back and forth. This was two great teams and had everything wrapped into it,” he said.

But for Johnson, context didn’t matter. Not after everything he’d put into pulling Dallas out of the basement. When he took over in 1989, the Cowboys were miles away from contention. Aikman arrived as the No. 1 pick, but his rookie year didn’t spark anything, as Dallas finished 1-15.

Over time, Johnson rebuilt the trust and helped Aikman grow into the quarterback who could steer a dynasty. The Cowboys became the class of the league, and that meant a new standard had been set. When they didn’t meet it, even for one night in December, Johnson wasn’t going to let it slide.

And it paid off, as Dallas won the whole thing that year.