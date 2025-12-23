Jimmy Johnson Snubs Tony Romo for Troy Aikman Amid Calls Against CBS Announcer for Ruining NFL Broadcast

Essentials Inside The Story Tony Romo faced renewed criticism during the Lions–Steelers late-game sequence.

Jimmy Johnson backed Troy Aikman over Romo and others publicly.

Romo’s recent live reads added context amid mounting broadcast scrutiny.

NFL reporter Tony Romo has already had enough criticism following the recent game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, it seems like the troubles are still not over for him. Amid the ongoing discussions surrounding the reporting that “ruined” the game’s ending, NFL legend Jimmy Johnson also snubbed him by announcing a pick of the best announcer.

A recent social media post offered fans a trivia question to pick their best NFL announcer among Greg Olsen, Tony Romo, Cris Collinsworth, and Troy Aikman. Participating in the contest, the former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson also stepped forward to announce his opinion on the matter. “Troy Aikman & Greg Olsen hands down,” he wrote, indirectly snubbing Tony Romo following the recent criticism.

Romo faced criticism from several viewers soon after the Week 16 game between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers on December 21, 2025. The Steelers won 29–24, but the closing sequence showcased multiple overturned touchdowns due to late penalties. This not only created confusion on the field but also affected the broadcast booth. Fans took to social media during and after the CBS broadcast, targeting Romo’s commentary as a focal point of their frustration.

With the Lions trailing by five late in regulation, Detroit appeared to score a go-ahead touchdown on a fourth-down play. Quarterback Jared Goff’s lateral to himself after a short reception resulted in a score as time expired, but it was nullified because wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was flagged for offensive pass interference on the play.

The rage ignited from how he and the broadcast team handled those final moments. According to fan reactions cited in The Spun, some viewers felt Romo changed his vocal tone repeatedly, spoke over co-announcer Jim Nantz, and offered commentary they perceived as speculative rather than clarifying the officiating rulings during the decisive sequence.

Tony Romo turns down critics with correct predictions

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS Sports NFL analyst, Tony Romo, faced a moment that silenced many of his critics and showed that his reputation as a sharp analyst still holds weight. Despite ongoing scrutiny about his broadcast performance, Romo delivered commentary that defied the negative narrative around him. The incident occurred during a Bills offensive drive, when Romo confidently explained what Buffalo was about to do and why it would work.

As Josh Allen and the Bills lined up, Romo said Buffalo would be able to move the ball effectively down the field, identifying how the Chiefs’ defensive alignment left them vulnerable. Moments after the commentary, the Bills executed exactly as Romo described, marching the ball downfield and validating his analysis in real time. Another incident came during a goal-line play involving Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell. The arena was confused about whether the runner had been down before crossing the goal line.

Before CBS aired a single replay and before officials gathered to discuss the call, Romo confidently voiced his assessment. “I don’t think he was touched!” Romo said on air. He doubled down moments later, telling play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, “I think this is going to be a touchdown. I’m not joking… This could be a touchdown.” After officials reviewed the play, it was ultimately ruled a touchdown, as Romo predicted in real time. The moment stood out because Romo made the call purely based on live observation and football instincts. While critics continue to dismiss Romo’s analysis, it still remains to be seen if he continues to prove his stance right.