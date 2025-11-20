Jimmy Johnson’s OC Confirms Exactly Why Cowboys Were Successful Before Jerry Jones’ Takeover

Two years ago, one Redditor enquired on the Dallas Cowboys subreddit: “Cowboys fans, what do you call yourselves?” 140 people chimed in, but one response stood out: “Jerry Go Away Club”. As brutal as that sounds, since that fateful day in 1994 when Jimmy Johnson stepped down, Jerry Jones has hardly earned any fans. And with the perspective Norv Turner just added, he might lose some more.

“When I got to Dallas [from the Los Angeles Rams], it was clear to everyone that there was one guy in charge,” the former Cowboys’ offensive coordinator said on the Family Business Podcast. “I look at the best organisations and see that in the teams that consistently win, there’s a setup where only the coach and maybe the general manager are making decisions. Philadelphia, Kansas City, obviously New England with Belichick, there’s just too many examples. That’s how you win.”

Having worked for the team from 1991 to 1993, the time span that Turner points toward is what raises eyebrows. It’s no secret that those two years lie neck-deep in the middle of Jimmy Johnson’s reign, when he doubled down as the general manager. It was also around the same time that the head coach had pulled off his first legendary move: The Herschel Walker trade in 1989.

Receiving multiple first-, second- and third-round picks that turned into players such as Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland, Kevin Smith, and Darren Woodson, the masterstroke single-handedly launched the Dallas Cowboys dynasty.

“I was right. When I made the trade, even though I was criticised, I knew I was right,” Johnson later said of the gamble on ESPN 30 for 30.

Jones offered a different angle, emphasizing that it was a joint effort. But, historical accounts confirm that the idea was originally Johnson’s and executed with the team owner’s approval. Unfortunately, not long after, the power dynamic shifted in the Big D. Egos got louder than reason.

The animosity reached such a point that barely a week before the head coach left, Jones mocked him by saying, “There were 500 coaches who could’ve won the Super Bowl with our team.”

That couldn’t be far from the truth. Since their last title in 1995, the Cowboys haven’t reached another conference championship, the fourth-longest drought in the league. Since 1996, they have burned through eight head coaches, got tangled in ugly contract standoffs with star players, and dropped 13 of their last 18 playoff games.

To make matters worse, Jones’ refusal to relinquish GM duties remains one of the most puzzling power choices.

How Jerry Jones’ decisions mapped his GM journey

First, let’s give Jerry Jones credit where it’s due. No doubt, no other owner has done what Jones has accomplished financially. Currently, the Dallas Cowboys stand as the most valuable franchise in the world with a valuation of $13 billion. But that’s all.

Over the years, the Cowboys’ draft misfires have piled up, with high-profile busts haunting the team’s rebuild attempts. The 2008 trade for wide receiver Roy Williams stands out as one of Jones’ worst. The Cowboys surrendered three draft picks for a player who never lived up to the price tag.

Then there was the first-round pick Shante Carver, whose career fizzled out after four seasons and 11.5 sacks.

From drawn-out contract negotiations with players like Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons to slow decisions on key free agents, Dallas hasn’t been on a winning path for years. Now, you decide: Is that a formula worth sticking with when the goal is championship glory?