Jimmy Johnson’s Role in Troy Aikman Joining Dolphins Revealed as ESPN Faces Major Criticism

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman's name enters Miami's GM search because of a legendary voice

The move blends deep NFL history with a modern front-office strategy

But the decision is already stirring debate

The Miami Dolphins, after ending their season with a 7-10 record and missing out on the playoffs, have sought help from Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman in their search for their new general manager. While many wondered how the Dolphins ended up picking Aikman as their consultant, a recent report reveals that a legendary coach with deep Florida ties was instrumental in the decision ahead of the upcoming offseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A little background on Troy Aikman’s addition to the Dolphins GM search committee. The Dolphins discussed it with Jimmy Johnson, and he suggested they speak with Aikman,” FOX Sports reporter Armando Salguero wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson’s recommendation carries weight, stemming from a history that includes not only a national championship with the Miami Hurricanes but also two Super Bowl titles with Aikman as his quarterback in Dallas. He has been an integral part of football in Florida since the early 1980s, as he became the head coach of the University of Miami. In his five-year stint, Johnson led the Hurricanes to a 52–9 record, appeared in five New Year’s Day bowl games, winning one national championship (1987) and losing one to the Penn State Nittany Lions (1986).

Soon after his collegiate success, Jerry Jones came calling and named Jimmy Johnson the new Dallas Cowboys head coach. It was here that Johnson picked Troy Aikman in the 1989 draft, and the duo won two Super Bowls in the early 1990s. After moving on from the Cowboys, Johnson was named the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 1996, where he spent three years before retiring from coaching in 1999.

Through this connection, Jimmy Johnson suggested his star quarterback, Troy Aikman, to the Miami Dolphins as a consultant in their search for a new GM. In this process, Aikman, who also has a massive broadcasting career with ESPN, is expected to sit in on interviews as part of his role but is not expected to stay with the organization beyond the search.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this appointment, the Dolphins are emulating an approach followed by the Washington Commanders, who consulted former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers in their coaching and GM searches in 2024. While this approach has received a lot of praise, Troy Aikman has faced criticism about his new role, with critics citing a crucial “conflict of interest.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Troy Aikman faces disapproval over new role with Miami

With this new opportunity, Troy Aikman joins New England Patriots legend Tom Brady as an example of an iconic quarterback transitioning into a front office role. However, this decision recently faced criticism, with Michael Grant of Awful Announcing expressing concerns over a conflict of interest between Aikman’s broadcasting career with ESPN and his new role.

“Troy Aikman and ESPN might believe he can navigate this and remain objective,” Michael Grant wrote. “However, it is a conflict of interest. The impression that Aikman might not be as forthcoming with viewers because of his ties to one of the league’s 32 franchises is a problem. This, of course, is the same issue with Fox’s Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and is reportedly heavily involved with the front office.”

While ESPN has approved the move, Aikman’s new commitment to the Dolphins will inevitably raise questions about potential bias in his broadcasting and analysis, leading to a poor experience for the viewers. As Aikman prepares to balance both roles during the NFL playoffs, his objectivity as a broadcaster will face immediate and intense scrutiny from viewers.