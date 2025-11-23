JJ Watt Announces Unretirement Intentions on CBS NFL Sunday Live After Brother TJ Watt Surpassed His Record

Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt recently rewrote the family record books, surpassing his older brother JJ’s legendary sack total in style. The moment came about early in the second quarter during the Steelers’ game against the Chicago Bears. This prompted a surprising response from JJ Watt.

“Well, that’s it, I’m gonna put the pads back on because this is preposterous,” JJ joked on the NFL on CBS broadcast.

On Sunday, Watt broke through the Bears’ offensive line and forced a strip sack on Caleb Williams, which ultimately resulted in a Steelers touchdown. With that play, TJ recorded his 115th career sack in only nine seasons, beating JJ’s 114.5 sacks from a 12-season career.

“If he’s gonna pass my record that’s one hell of a way to do it with a strip sack causing a touchdown. Good for you, TJ,” JJ said while congratulating the younger brother on the broadcast.

Broadcaster Ian Eagle couldn’t resist playfully pressing the moment, teasing about the Watt family’s new all-time sacks leader.

“TJ’s now the Watt family’s all-time sacks leader,” Ian announced.

TJ accomplished this feat in just 132 games, compared to JJ’s 151 games.

JJ teased the idea of returning to the NFL to reclaim the title for the family. Still, at 36, many believe JJ could still pull off impressive seasons if he chose to, making his playful threat to return more intriguing than unlikely.

For now, the younger Watt reigns supreme. But let’s just take a quick look at how both brothers stack up in their NFL careers.

Comparing the Watt brothers

TJ, drafted by the Steelers in 2017, has seven Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro honors. He has thrice led the league in sacks: 2020 – 15 sacks, 2021 – 22.5 sacks, and 2023 – 19 sacks.

JJ, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro, was drafted in 2011 and retired after 12 seasons. He totaled 586 combined tackles, 114.5 sacks, and 27 forced fumbles.

TJ is close behind with 500 total tackles, seven interceptions, and has also led the league multiple seasons in forced fumbles. Still, at 36, JJ could also break some records, while 31-year-old TJ continues to dominate the Steelers’ defense.

Another Watt brother, Derek Watt, the oldest of the Watt brothers, has also carved out a solid NFL career as a fullback. He was drafted in 2016 by the San Diego Chargers and played seven NFL seasons with the Chargers and Steelers.

With that being said, TJ Watt is headed straight towards greatness. He’s ready to take the Watt legacy even higher than it ever was, carving out a legendary path all his own