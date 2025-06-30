JJ Watt Pays Solemn Tribute to American Heroes With 2-Word Patriotic Message

The heart swells with pride when you stand in the stadium, packed with a crowd cheering for a player or a team. Yes, just a few months left for the action to unfold. Now, as fans excitedly wait for the NFL season to kick off, former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt wants us to pause for a moment and look back at the real heroes who serve and sacrifice far from the spotlight… The soldiers. It’s even more significant coming from someone who has a history and connection with the military.

But before that, when we think of the former Texans #99, the first thing that comes to mind is how he was one of the best on the defensive line. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. Even at the age of 33, he recorded 12.5 sacks. Watt’s playing days may be over, but he has never stopped inspiring people. But today, it is not about him or his former team, it’s about the unsung heroes he honored in a post on his IG Story.

On June 28, Watt remembered the legends and their sacrifices who led Operation Red Wings on this day back in 2005. He reshared a tribute post from IG page ‘team-neverquit’ on his IG story and wrote “Never Forget” across it. The caption of the post read, “These men didn’t just serve — they stood, shoulder to shoulder, facing the impossible together. That kind of courageous story doesn’t fade with time. It echoes. 20 years later — we carry on how they lived. 💪 With honor. With purpose. Without quitting.”

The post was a tribute to the Navy SEALs and the military forces behind the mission in Afghanistan… A gesture rooted in personal history. Watt’s respect for the armed forces comes from his grandfather, a Korean War veteran. It mirrors Michael Strahan’s own admiration for service. Back in November 2024, Strahan shared a tribute to his father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr., who served 23 years in the U.S. Army. “This is my hero,” Strahan wrote. “It is also my father… a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division.” The ex-Giant, who spent part of his childhood in Germany, added, “Your selfless service is beyond measure.”

Watt’s been walking that same path for years. Like Strahan, he keeps honoring the real heroes. A longtime supporter of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” campaign, Watt never treats it like a PR checkbox. He uses his platform—followed by over 4.3 million—to highlight those making real sacrifices. It’s more than appreciation; it’s part of who he is.

How did J.J. Watt help the Harvey victims?

Do you remember 2017, when the devastating Hurricane Harvey struck Texas? It was a tough time for the people. During this crisis, Watt felt helpless watching it all from his hotel room. That’s when he decided to come forward. He did everything in his power to help those in need. When he first stepped up, Watt didn’t have a big number in mind. He only wanted to help people.

But his small gesture inspired many, as more joined Watt’s mission to support Harvey victims. He ultimately raised $41.6 million to help the people. Do you know how it helped the people?

The funds raised by the legendary DE helped clean and rebuild more than 600 homes and 420 childcare centers that were damaged. Nearly 16,000 children were at those centers and after-school programs. The funds not only fed 26,000 meals, but also offered healthcare to over 6,500 individuals and critical medication to more than 10,000 people.

His work after Hurricane Harvey wasn’t just about raising money; it was about raising people’s spirits. And when $41.6 million found its way to eight nonprofits, it was a promise kept. Because for Watt, showing up isn’t a gesture. It’s who he is. On the field or off, No. 99 always answers the call.