Jim Nantz had one job: knock a football out of J.J. Watt’s hands. The veteran broadcaster stood up in the CBS booth, took aim at the ball tucked against Watt’s chest, and threw his best punch.

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The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year barely moved. Nantz, meanwhile, immediately recoiled, grabbed his wrist and realised he had underestimated the challenge. What followed was an ice pack, a mock injury report, and a joke that has continued to follow the pair on air.

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The incident has now resurfaced, with Watt once again bringing up the Peanut Punch during a broadcast exchange.

“The Peanut Punch!” Watt said.

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“I’ve heard of it!” Nantz responded.

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The original moment happened during CBS’ broadcast of the Buffalo Bills‘ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18. Watt had been explaining the “Peanut Punch,” a technique popularised by former NFL cornerback Charles Tillman, in which defenders strike the football to force a fumble.

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He was also showing viewers how ball carriers can protect possession by securing the ball and locking their wrists. To demonstrate the technique, Watt invited Nantz to try punching the football out of his grip.

“Really?” Nantz asked, and Watt replied, “Hard as you got, brother.”

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Nantz took him at his word and the impact left the broadcaster nursing his wrist.

“I did not think you were gonna go that hard,” Watt said.

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Watt’s reaction became part of the moment’s appeal. As the broadcast headed to a commercial break, he jokingly called for someone to get Nantz some ice. When the cameras returned after halftime, Nantz was back in the booth with an ice pack wrapped around his hand.

Nantz later addressed the incident during an October 20 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, explaining that the impact had left him in genuine pain.

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“I gave it my best, and as soon as I did it, I regretted it because I felt like everything had been compressed.”

Nantz also revealed that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had texted him after the game to ask whether he had broken his hand. A former U.S. president had reached out with the same concern, although Nantz did not disclose the person’s identity.

Meanwhile, Watt didn’t let the moment disappear after the broadcast as he posted a mock CBS injury report on social media, listing Nantz as questionable with a wrist/hand issue. The joke resurfaced during another CBS broadcast just a week later.

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During the Indianapolis Colts‘ October 25 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Colts cornerback Justin Walley forced a fumble with a punch on running back Aaron Jones. As analyst Ross Tucker praised the defensive play, play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle delivered a callback to Nantz’s failed demonstration.

“Now they’re calling it the Jim Nantz.”

The incident also came up when Nantz spoke to Front Office Sports on November 20. He said the pain had travelled from his wrist to his elbow and shoulder before eventually fading. Despite the discomfort, he acknowledged that the demonstration had made for entertaining television.

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“It was good TV. It was typical – we just let it flow. It happened. We laughed about it. And I’m glad we did it. I took one for the team.”

Watt joined Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on CBS’ lead NFL broadcast team for the 2026 season. The network announced a multiyear agreement with the former Houston Texans star on October 22, naming him its lead NFL analyst.

And while Nantz has moved on from the wrist pain, Watt clearly hasn’t moved on from the opportunity to remind him of it. The Peanut Punch remains an easy source of amusement whenever the two share the booth.