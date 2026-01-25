Joe Montana Played A Big Role In Mike McCarthy’s Steelers Hiring Amid Aaron Rodgers Decision

Essentials Inside The Story McCarthy’s hiring has fueled intense speculation that Aaron Rodgers may follow him to Pittsburgh

Steelers owner Art Rooney II signaled that the new head coach would have a major say in the quarterback position

Pittsburgh currently lacks a clear starting quarterback following a season of playoff heartbreak

It’s barely been a day since the Steelers announced they had “verbally agreed” to hire Mike McCarthy as their new head coach. Naturally, everyone’s digging for the real story behind why Pittsburgh pounced so fast on this powerhouse hire. The surprising twist is that Joe Montana had a lot to do with his hiring.

“One of the elements Mike McCarthy provided the Titans and Steelers when he interviewed with them were videos and graphics of his long history of coaching and developing quarterbacks beginning with Joe Montana with the Chiefs under Marty Schottenheimer,” Cowboys insider Ed Werder shared on X on January 25.

McCarthy kicked off his hiring pitch by diving straight into his quarterback track record. But amid all the talented names like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, he zeroed in on Montana as his star example.

Their paths first crossed in Kansas City, where Montana arrived from San Francisco in 1993. That’s the same year McCarthy debuted in the NFL as the offensive quality control coach under Marty Schottenheimer. McCarthy quickly climbed, eventually becoming the quarterback coach.

The point of McCarthy leaning on those old quarterback tapes is straightforward: the Steelers’ QB situation remains a total question mark as of now. Will Rodgers actually come back to Pittsburgh? If not, what’s the backup plan?

No matter how it shakes out, McCarthy has made it crystal clear: his top priority as head coach will be developing and lifting whatever quarterback the Steelers put under center.

Was spotlighting Montana’s tape the smartest play, though? That’s up for debate, since Montana was already a four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the 49ers by the time he landed in KC. He wasn’t some raw rookie McCarthy molded from scratch.

That said, McCarthy’s quarterback whisperer touch shone brightest with Rodgers, powering the Packers to a Super Bowl victory. And that’s exactly the kind of success the Steelers are chasing.

Aaron Rodgers’ future hint: “Wherever Mike McCarthy ends up”

The Steelers’ season wrapped up in painfully familiar fashion. They had strong numbers but suffered another playoff heartbreak. Long-standing relationships crumbled in the aftermath, leaving the Steelers without a starting quarterback.

McCarthy’s decision to join his native team has ignited wild rumors and reports about Rodgers returning to the fold. And if we put two and two together, it starts making sense. Especially after Art Rooney II dropped some intriguing hints about the quarterback saga.

First, he noted that Rodgers had come in just because of Mike Tomlin. Then, Rooney added that whoever takes the head coaching job will have a major say in the quarterback position. No surprise the Steelers chased McCarthy with everything they had, given his history with Rodgers.

“I remember talking to Aaron Rodgers in the locker room toward the end of his tenure with the #Jets. Mentioned ‘wherever Mike McCarthy ends up’ as a potential landing spot,” Hughes wrote on X.

For now, though, there hasn’t been any direct update from the veteran quarterback himself. Just a swirl of reports hinting that Rodgers could actually make his way back to Pittsburgh under McCarthy’s wing.