Joe Theismann Can’t Stand Patrick Mahomes Agenda as NFL Legend Sends Clear Message to Chiefs QB

When the conversation turns to NFL quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes is usually the first name that comes up. He’s set the bar sky-high over the years. Last season, the Chiefs were on the verge of something special. But after back-to-back Super Bowl wins, their 15-2 campaign in 2024 fell just short of completing the historic three-peat. Even for legends like Mahomes, the road isn’t always smooth. This time, it’s not about what he’s accomplished or the rings on his fingers—it’s about what’s happening right now. And according to many, Mahomes simply hasn’t been the same dominant force this season.

On a recent episode of ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike Radio, Chris Canty didn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts on Mahomes. He said, “We are one more average season from Mahomes from having the conversation about who the best quarterback in the NFL actually is. The last two years, Patrick Mahomes, 27 touchdown passes, 26 touchdown passes. This past season, less than 4,000 yards passed. I mean, it was an average season by his standards.” Even on his worst days, Mahomes finds a way to deliver. He’s made it to the AFC Championship Game every single year as a starter, and three Super Bowl rings already sit proudly in his trophy case. But when you’re a legend, the bar isn’t just high — it’s almost impossible.

However, the big question is, does the 29-year-old deserve all the criticism he is getting for the 2024 season? Well, former legendary QB Joe Theismann doesn’t quite think so. The 75-year-old reminded the world exactly how good Mahomes is. Starcade Media took to their X account to share the message of Theismann with the fans. The 75-year-old said, “Patrick Mahomes to me is the best. Look at his record. I think the thing about Patrick that is so unique is that he’s so clutch that people almost take him for granted now. Those other guys that you listed don’t have as many rings combined as Patrick does. To me, I think Patrick has the magic, he has the moxy, he has the ability. And my standard of excellence is how many rings you can put on your finger as part of a football team.”

If we’re judging solely by his 2024 performance, Patrick Mahomes hasn’t quite lived up to the high standard he’s set over the years. The flashes of brilliance are still there, but the trademark Mahomes magic hasn’t shown up as consistently as fans have come to expect. As we head into the 2025 season, Former NFL quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms believes Patrick Mahomes is in unfamiliar waters this season. In the list of top QBs, he is ranked No. 4 on the list, behind Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow. Chris Canty, who has been equally critical of the 29-year-old, doesn’t quite feel the same.

Chris Canty points out the biggest reason why Patrick Mahomes is number one

As the Chiefs gear up for the 2025 season, there are pressing issues they can no longer afford to ignore. For Patrick Mahomes, it’s time to reconnect with the player—and the leader—who once redefined the quarterback position. To turn the page, he needs to recapture that spark and remind the league why he’s still the gold standard. The competition is fierce, and the spotlight is as unforgiving as ever. But with the right mindset and a renewed sense of purpose, revival isn’t out of reach. For Mahomes and the Chiefs, the journey back to dominance starts now. However, for the 29-year-old, there is some relief amidst all the criticism he has been facing.

In a sport as competitive as the NFL, one bad season is enough to replace anyone from the top spot. This is exactly what has happened with Mahomes. Certainly, he finds himself lagging behind the likes of Jackson and Burrow. But according to Canty, Pat has time and again proved himself in crunch situations, which sets him apart from the players higher up in the rankings. Appearing recently on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike Radio, Canty said, “Well, here’s the other thing, right? There’s something to be said for competitive greatness. To be the best when your best is to be required. I have seen too many times Patrick Mahomes be in that situation late in games and manage it the right way. And conversely, I have seen Allen and Lamar Jackson be in those situations and come up short.”

Anyone questioning Patrick Mahomes after what some call two “down” years is missing the bigger picture. Mahomes has made a career out of defying expectations, often playing like a man with nothing to lose. But this time, it’s different. Now he’s playing with something to prove. The critics are louder, the doubts more pointed, and the spotlight even harsher. And when Mahomes takes the field with that fire in his eyes and a chip on his shoulder? That’s when he’s at his most dangerous. If history’s any indicator, the rest of the league should be on high alert—because a motivated Patrick Mahomes is a nightmare no defense wants to face.