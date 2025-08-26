John Harbaugh’s Ravens Entrust Ed Reed With Huge Responsibility After HOF DB Makes New Career Move

“Baltimore is my heart. The fans are family. I still work in the community. They embraced me just like I was home. I love Baltimore fans. Baltimore fans know that. Baltimore is everything to me.” Ed Reed said those words back in 2019 when he learned he would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And anyone who followed his career knows he meant every bit of it. The Ravens drafted him 24th overall in 2002, and for the next 11 seasons, Reed became the heartbeat of Baltimore’s defense. He wasn’t just another safety. Reed redefined the position. He recorded 61 INTs, a Ravens franchise record, returning them for 1,541 yards and 7 TDs. Even after leaving Baltimore in 2012, the bond between Reed and the Ravens never really faded.

Ed Reed had helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl XLVII win over the 49ers with the same intensity that always lifted his teammates. That kind of connection doesn’t vanish. So when Jim Harbaugh’s Ravens decided to honor him recently, they went beyond the usual. Recently, Reed shared a clip on Instagram stories, and it showcased a gift box from the Ravens. Reed tagged the Ravens and wrote, “Let’s Go” in the story. He then opened the box in the clip to reveal a whistle engraved with “Coach Reed.” The ribbon that came with it carried the team’s colors and logo. But the real treasure was the message tucked inside.

“As a Raven on and off the field, you have proven what it means to lead with heart, grit, and determination. You have demonstrated the highest standard of excellence and commitment to yourself and those who surround you.” Those lines didn’t just praise Ed Reed’s playing days. They recognized how he embodied the Ravens’ values in every way. But the tribute didn’t stop there. Since Reed has now stepped into coaching, the Ravens further emphasized the huge responsibility he will now have: “Now, as a coach, you are achieving something even greater – shaping young athletes, building character, and sharing the core values that led you to your dream of playing in the NFL.” Think about that for a second.

For all the highlights, interceptions, and Super Bowl moments, the Ravens see Ed Reed’s influence on the next generation as his greatest legacy. Could coaching really outweigh Reed’s Hall of Fame career? The message further explained why it should with a powerful quote: “It has been said, ‘One coach will influence more people in one year than the average person will in a lifetime.’ Your players are lucky to be influenced by someone with your experience, wisdom, and unwavering dedication.” That’s a bold but true statement. As a coach, Ed Reed won’t just draw up plays. He will also shape lives. The Hall of Famer’s wisdom could ripple through hundreds of young athletes, who in turn pass it on to others. Isn’t that how real legacies are built?

The message to Ed Reed ultimately ended on a note that only a team like Baltimore could deliver: “Thank you for everything you have given to the Ravens and to the game of football. We are proud of you, and we are cheering you on this season. Once you’re a RAVEN, you’re FOREVERMORE.” Did you catch that Edgar Allen Poe reference? So, the message finally conveyed that being a Raven isn’t just about wearing the jersey. It’s about family, belonging, and loyalty. As such, Ed Reed would hold this message and the whistle close to his heart as he takes the next steps in his life as a coach.

Ed Reed makes an inspiring career move rooted in football

After retiring as a player, Ed Reed didn’t step away from football. He tested the waters of coaching in 2016 with the Bills under Rex Ryan, working as a defensive backs coach. But when Ryan was fired, Reed moved on to his alma mater, the University of Miami. From 2020, Reed served as chief of staff for HC Manny Diaz in Miami. Then came a brief stint with Bethune-Cookman in 2022, when the school announced Reed as its new head coach. But that opportunity never took shape. But this year, Reed surprised many by choosing a different path.

Earlier in January, the Hall of Famer accepted the offensive coordinator role at Chamblee Charter High School in Georgia. Yes, you read that right – offensive coordinator. A Hall of Fame safety will now be calling offensive plays at the high school level. So why did Ed Reed take this step? Ed Reed himself had answered the question in a statement that read, “Thanks for all the support out there, and while other coaching opportunities were available to me, at other levels of football, I couldn’t pass up the chance to coach my son.”

So, it turns out, this new career move was as personal as it was professional for Ed Reed. His son, Edward Reed, plays at Chamblee as a two-way star. And there’s another connection – Reed’s former Ravens teammate Jamal Lewis also has a son on the roster. Besides, Reed had previously assisted the staff informally, but now he will step into an official role. With a whistle that would remind him of his legacy, Reed will now shape the next generation as a coach.