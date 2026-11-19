Despite winning a total of 16 Emmys during a career defined by his 21-year partnership with Pat Summerall, John Madden had a rocky start on television. After his first year, Madden was almost fired. Rich Podolsky, a former CBS Sports writer, recounts this history in Madden & Summerall: How They Revolutionized NFL Broadcasting, having interviewed members of Madden’s family, friends, and many former colleagues. The book spans 248 pages.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meanwhile, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing The Ankler, writer Sean McNulty saw no advertisements for Nicolas Cage’s Madden on Prime Video during Sunday Night Football on NBC or in the 1 pm window on Fox ahead of its release date of November 18. Just one day after its release, Podolsky published a review of the film on Awful Announcing, describing it as “a complete travesty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Podolsky’s book, which has a foreword written by broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, tells the story of Madden and Summerall’s partnership from Podolsky’s perspective, working alongside them at CBS. In his column, Podolsky noted that Amazon has had success in the past with its sports films, notably Air (2023) with Nike, calling that project “terrific.” However, he found Madden very poor.

Writing for Awful Announcing, the author stated, “As the author of Madden & Summerall, I was anxious to see the new Amazon film Madden in the worst way. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what I got — a film that was bad in every way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What director David O. Russell delivered to Amazon was a bad cartoon version of part of John Madden’s life, minus the joy of a cartoon.”

However, given that it begins with “Not all of this happened, but most of it is true,” Podolsky questioned why the creators chose to make stuff up about Madden. In the first two minutes, Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of Madden contains more swear words than he heard the real Madden use during the entire time he knew him. Podolsky also added that Russell’s films since Joy (2015) have been “nothing but bombs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a shame the actors had to look so ridiculous,” wrote Podolsky, referring to Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale.

He also took issue with a scene in which Pat Summerall (played by Joel Murray) criticises Madden in the CBS booth to ABC’s Howard Cosell ahead of their first game. Podolsky noted that Cosell would never have entered a competitor’s booth. Additionally, in comments from CBS executive producer Terry O’Neil, Podolsky wrote that Summerall told the Dallas Morning News that he missed his old partner Tom Brookshier.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another scene, Raiders owner Al Davis tells Madden, “In a few years they might not want you,” after informing him of an audition with CBS. However, Podolsky wrote that this line came from IMG agent Barry Frank. Podolsky recommends people watch Fox’s 90-minute special All-Madden (2021 Christmas) instead of “this joke of a film”.

Podolsky took issue with the depiction of Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins in the latter half of the film. In the film, Hawkins (played by John Mulaney) pitches a seven-on-seven American Football video game. However, Podolsky noted Madden’s real quote was omitted. Madden had stated: “I’m a lineman, and I’m not going to be part of any game that’s not eleven against eleven.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to gaming site Shacknews, an earlier scene incorrectly places the meeting between Hawkins and Madden at a Super Bowl party in 1978. However, in reality, Den of Geek reports that in 1984, Hawkins and EA producer Joe Ybarra pitched Madden on an Amtrak train. As a result of this meeting, John Madden Football was released in 1988, but without an official NFL licence.

Furthermore, Shacknews noted that the plot has been changed to include a subplot in which Al Davis helped secure NFL licensing for the video game and held it over Madden’s head to try to get him to return to coaching the Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Den of Geek reports that it wasn’t until 1993 that EA got an official NFL licence to include real teams. Additionally, Awful Announcing noted that Madden’s neighbour Vince McGary (played by comedian Shane Gillis) was made up by the film.

Other film critics published similar assessments following the movie’s release. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on November 19, that the film received a 19% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, in a negative review, critic Robert Daniels wrote for RogerEbert.com that the film “has the woebegone quality of a cheap biography destined to fill Goodwill bins.”

David O. Russell’s film, Madden (110 minutes long, rated R), is available to stream on Amazon Prime, and for those wishing to explore the history that Podolsky highlights, you can watch Fox’s 90-minute documentary All-Madden (2021) or read his book Madden & Summerall: How They Revolutionized NFL Broadcasting (2025).