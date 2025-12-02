Jon Gruden Makes Feelings Clear on Jaxson Dart & Giants Job Amid Head Coach Hunt

The New York Giants’ head coaching vacancy has become the NFL’s hottest commodity right now. And former NFL coach Jon Gruden just explained it in under a minute. Speaking to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, the former Super Bowl champ didn’t mince words about what makes this job so special. And it all starts with the 22-year-old quarterback who’s already rewriting franchise record books: Jaxson Dart.

“First of all, it’s the New York Giants,” Gruden said. “It is one of the founding franchises of football, and it’s New York; it’s Jaxson Dart. You know what kind of talent he is. You know he has the arm talent, the athleticism. I know he’s a smart guy. He’s a great competitor. I think that is pretty much a good summary of why this is a desirable job.”

Gruden’s endorsement carries weight beyond typical coaching commentary. Before the Giants selected Dart 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Gruden featured the Ole Miss standout on his “Gruden’s QB Camp” series for Barstool Sports, calling him a “franchise-altering player.” That prediction looks prescient through Dart’s eight starts so far.

Through eight appearances, Dart’s already thrown for 1,556 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 6 more rushing touchdowns and 337 yards on the ground. His arm talent translates to big moments: 30-point performances against both the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the only quarterback to crack 30 against either of their defenses this season. His dual-threat capability and aggressiveness are something the Big Blue has craved for years.

But Gruden added a special condition for Dart’s continued success. “This has the potential to be a great situation,” he said. “But Dart has to do his part. He’s got to stay healthy. He has to stay out there. He has to be what he’s supposed to be.”

This warning stems from Dart missing two games with a concussion after his seventh start, his fourth concussion examination in eight games dating back to the preseason. Now, he just needs to play smarter, avoid getting hit so often, and let the usual fireworks continue. A new coach could certainly help on that journey. And since he vouches for the desirability of the job, could Jon Gruden be interested in the top job?

Despite his glowing (yet measured) assessment, Gruden isn’t realistically in the running for the Giants job. The 62-year-old hasn’t coached since leaving the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He remains embroiled in ongoing legal battles with the NFL. Until that’s sorted out, Gruden may not think about wearing a headset again. But if not Gruden, then who?

Who’s on the Giants’ radar?

The Giants’ coaching search has attracted significant interest from across the league. With their young core and the franchise’s marquee status, the interest around leadership is palpable. Mike Kafka holds down the fort for now as the interim head coach. If he can lock in the room till the end and prove he can lead the team, he might just stay on. If not, general manager Joe Shoen is already leaving the search alongside the ownership to find someone who can “command the room” and develop a winning culture. The catch? You’ve got to experience being a head coach for a team.

Per ESPN, Schoen’s closely looking at Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

Beyond the initial trio, rising coordinators like Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula, Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter, and Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley are also being considered for the top job. Veteran names like Mike McCarthy, Matt Nagy, and Vance Joseph could also bring their experience to New York in 2026.

Cutting ties with Brian Daboll after a 2-8 start, the Giants gave themselves a seven-week head start on the coaching carousel. Jaxson Dart came back from the concussion protocol, but their Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots became their third skid under Mike Kafka, and it doesn’t bode well for him long-term. Whoever lands this job inherits a powerful team led by a piece even Jon Gruden can’t help rave about. Who that person is going to be is going to be the biggest question heading into next season.