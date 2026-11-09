Jordan Hudson Takes Legal Action Over Infamous Bill Belichick Shirtless Video That Exposed Their Relationship

Jordon Hudson has filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts against hosts Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan of a Winthrop Airbnb after June 2023 Ring doorbell footage was leaked showing a shirtless Bill Belichick leaving the property, exposing their former secret relationship. The news was reported by Page Six on X.

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According to court documents, McDevitt texted Hudson the security footage alongside a parking warning. When Jordan Hudson requested the video be deleted after checkout, McDevitt replied that “unfortunately, videos are never totally deleted.” Hudson alleges the hosts shared the footage with friends and gave a second video to a sports podcast host. McDevitt also allegedly warned Hudson that if she took legal action, the discovery process would “presumably not be welcomed by the person in the video.”

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Jordan Hudson is suing the hosts for invasion of privacy, breach of contract, and consumer protection violations.

The lawsuit states she was “shocked and horrified” when her romantic association with former New England Patriots HC, Bill Belichick (who is now Jordan’s ex), was disclosed to the public. The 25-year-old, represented by law firms Todd & Weld and Harder Stonerock, is seeking treble damages under Massachusetts law and an injunction barring the couple from sharing any more private footage from the stay.