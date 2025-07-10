Joy Ahead for Kurt Warner’s Family as Daughter-in-Law Confirms New Arrival Is Coming

The Warner household is buzzing with excitement for a brand-new arrival! HoFer Kurt Warner and wife Brenda are now preparing for an even sweeter title, i.e., grandparents. The Rams legend’s son, Kade Warner, who once built his path through Nebraska and Kansas State, is expecting his first child with his wife, Abby. After going undrafted and playing stints in the NFL and UFL, Kade has now switched to coaching, recently joining Quincy University as Offensive Coordinator. Now, as he draws up plays on the field, he is preparing for an even bigger role off it, as a dad. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2024, are counting down to July 23, 2025, when baby Warner makes her debut.

Abigail (Abby) Sufficool Warner took to her IG handle to share the heartwarming news, with a radiant photoshoot alongside her husband, Kade. Wearing coordinated white shirts and classic blue jeans, the couple held ultrasound photos with Abby proudly showing off her growing baby bump. Her simple caption read, “Mom and dad.” In a follow-up IG Story shared 14 weeks ago, Abby had teased their secret with a quiet confession. She revealed, “Our little secret the last 5 months… baby Warner coming in July.”

Soon after, she posted a humorous reel featuring Kade, as she wrote, “mood when you realize you have 4 months until you’re on diaper duty.” The couple dated for over five years, getting engaged on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. They tied the knots on February 17, 2024, with their close family and friends. Abby marked the day on Instagram with a beautiful post captioned, “2/17/24.”

The Warner household is in full preparation mode, where baby Warner’s presence is already lighting up the family. Abby also gave a glimpse of the joy she was already feeling as a mother-to-be during Easter. Sharing the gifts from her mom, she posted, “baby girl’s first easter basket and she’s not even here yet. spoiled already @bethsufficool,” as the entire family is getting ready to welcome her.

Just five weeks ago, Abby celebrated a stunning baby shower hosted by her sisters and mother. In a pastel yellow dress and glowing with maternal joy, she posted on her IG story, “followed by the most beautiful baby shower. hosted by my amazing sisters and mom. Baby Warner has the best aunts.” Another touching post from that day showed Abby with her mom, as she reflected, “excited to be a mom because I was raised by the best one!!”

The due date, as listed in their Babylist registry, is July 23, 2025. With 107 items listed, they have already purchased over 52 items. The location for the registry is marked as Quincy, Illinois. And, it is the same city where Kade began his coaching career at Quincy University.

The loving bond between Kade and Kurt Warner

Kade Warner is now serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Quincy University, a Division II school in Illinois competing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. His hiring was announced in March 2025, and Kurt Warner took to wholeheartedly supported his son’s new role. Kurt posted, “So excited for @KadeWarner to get his start in coaching as the OC of @QUHawksFootball… also a bit envious that he gets to build his own offense (always been a dream of mine)!!! He’s going to crush it! #ProudPapa,” on March 29, 2025.

One of seven children, Kade grew up in a football-loving family, where faith plays an important role. His siblings include Elijah, a quarterback at Rice; Jada, an actress and content creator; Jesse Jo, founder of Freja Collective; twins Sierra and Sienna; and Zack, Brenda’s eldest son. Kade began his football journey at Desert Mountain High School in Arizona, where he broke the state record for career receptions (241).

However, he went unrecruited. He walked on at Nebraska (2017–2020), earning a team captain role and Academic All-Big Ten honors. In 2021, he transferred to Kansas State, emerging as a key contributor and leader. Undrafted in 2023, Kade signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, debuting in the same stadium where his father Kurt played in Super Bowl XLIII. He later played for the Houston Roughnecks and San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL.

Now, he has taken the coaching role with full enthusiasm. He credits his father for shaping his football mind. He remarked earlier, “I’m the smartest receiver in this draft class… 90% of that is because of who my dad is… He’s the greatest coach I’ve ever had.” And, even Kurt is full of praise for his son. Kurt earlier said via a tweet on Dec 4 last year, calling Kade an “unbelievable kid & really smart football guy!” Truly, the father-son bond never fails to win our hearts.