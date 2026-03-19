Judge Allows Antonio Brown to Leave Florida After Being Extradited From Dubai Last Year

Essentials Inside The Story Antonio Brown's legal situation takes an unexpected turn with a court-approved move

A request tied to a "medical evaluation" hints at something deeper

He now awaits a serious trial amid health concerns

Currently under house arrest in his native place, Broward County, Antonio Brown has sought permission to leave Florida for the first time since his house arrest in November 2025.

His attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, told the court that Brown has followed every condition as his legal situation continues to unfold in the background. “Since his release, he has been fully compliant and has adhered to all terms and conditions imposed by the Court,” Eiglarsh stated. Prosecutors, including Assistant State Attorney Martiza Liriano, reportedly did not object to the request, which helped clear the path for approval.

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It was on that basis that a Florida judge granted Brown permission to travel out of state, allowing him to fly to California for “a medical examination” while he awaits trial in his attempted second-degree murder case. With that said, the attention now inevitably turns to what could have prompted such a request in the first place, especially given Brown’s history with head injuries.

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The reason for the said medical examination has not been publicly disclosed, but given Brown’s well-documented history of head trauma during his NFL career, one could speculate something around that for a reason.

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A closer look at his explosive NFL career reveals that he repeatedly suffered head injuries over the years. One of the most gruesome mishaps came during the 2016 AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He sustained a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet collision with linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Since then, Brown has spoken about memory loss and blackouts, the possibility of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), raising concerns about long-term brain health.

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Furthermore, this is not the first time a court has allowed Brown limited movement despite being under house arrest. Earlier this year, a judge permitted him to travel within Florida, including a temporary stay in Tampa, for business-related commitments, with his GPS monitoring conditions adjusted accordingly.

The former NFL WR’s attempted murder case dates back to May 2025. Court documents revealed he allegedly shot a man at a boxing event linked to streamer Adin Ross. The man identified as Zul-Qarnain Kwame Natambu was reportedly his former friend.

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According to the arrest warrant, the incident stemmed from a physical altercation, after which Brown allegedly fired multiple shots, with one reportedly grazing the victim’s neck. Video footage cited in court filings is said to show Brown holding a firearm moments before gunshots were heard.

Brown has pleaded not guilty, maintaining that he acted in self-defense, with his legal team exploring protections under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. A hearing related to that claim has been scheduled, while the trial itself is currently set for January 2027.

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If found guilty, he could be behind ‌bars for up to 30 years. Just last year, authorities from his home state extradited him from the United Arab Emirates.

Antonio Brown’s extradition from Dubai and eventual house arrest

In November 2025, Miami police confirmed they would bring Antonio Brown back from Dubai to the United States. He landed in New Jersey, entering through Newark before being taken into custody. Reports suggest the authorities held him at Essex County Jail before moving him to Florida for legal proceedings in his attempted murder case. During his stay in Dubai, Brown apparently triggered Miami police officials through his videos.

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“He was kind of taunting us, saying, I’m safe here, and that’s what we interpreted from those videos, but you know what, he was laughing then, we’re getting the last laugh,” spokesperson officer Michael Vega said. “No matter who you are, what power or what money you have, if you commit a crime in the city of Miami, we’re going to identify and locate you and bring you to justice.”

Following Brown’s shooting incident on May 16, 2025, the police issued a warrant accusing him of attempted murder with a firearm. In his testimony, an off-duty officer working security at the event admitted to hearing gunshots. He alleged Brown was involved in a scuffle in a nearby parking lot. Additionally, multiple witnesses identified him as the shooter, further weakening his case.

However, the officers did not find a weapon on him, while they did collect shell casings and an empty holster from the crime scene. Later that month, the police released Antonio Brown from a Miami jail after he posted $25,000 bail and pleaded not guilty.

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However, the officers did not find a weapon on him, while they did collect shell casings and an empty holster from the crime scene. Later that month, the police released Antonio Brown from a Miami jail after he posted $25,000 bail and pleaded not guilty.

The bond came with strict conditions, including surrendering his passport, remaining under house arrest in Broward County, and wearing a GPS ankle monitor, after prosecutors argued he posed a potential flight risk following his time in Dubai.

For now, the case continues to move quietly through the system, with this latest approval adding another layer to a situation that is far from settled.