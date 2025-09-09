Julian Edelman Makes Announcement on New Home During His 3rd Season With FOX

Julian Edelman never misses his chance to take a dig at the Bills. The former Patriots player took to Instagram to welcome the new football season. He has had a successful run in the league as a player and transitioned to his job as a broadcaster. And with the football fever back, he is just happy to be back with Rob Gronkowski. While doing so, he also took a shot at his former rivals, the Bills.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Bills aren’t the only ones who built a new facility. Back like we never left,” he wrote. Along with his comment on Instagram, he also shared a few snaps from the show. He has been part of the FOX NFL Kickoff as a regular analyst since the 2023 season. He has always had a way with words and never shied away from big moments. This is his 3rd year with the team.

In case you’re baffled about the Bills, the analyst cleverly teased the franchise for their new home. The Bills really are building their $2.1 billion New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. This is the most expensive construction project in the region’s history. During the announcement back in June 2023, the stadium was expected to open in 2026. So while Edelman settles into a new year and football season at FOX, he had to drag the Bills in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And this isn’t surprising after the Bills pulled off a massive win against the Ravens. who had a 99.1 % win probability with 4.48 minutes left on the clock. Josh Allen was the star of the show, who saw each Bills player step up during the game to help defeat the heavy favourites Ravens (41-40). He finished 394 yards, two touchdowns through the air, and two more on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The analyst will certainly have his eyes on the QB when the Bills go against the Patriots in Week 5. Speaking of Edelman, since retiring in 2021, he has quickly made his name in the broadcasting career, first as a panelist on Inside the NFL, and he went on to earn a Sports Emmy nomination. Apart from his takes on the games and obviously the Bills, the former NFL player has also been vocal about what’s happening in his former team, the Patriots. Be it hyping up the team and former members of the organisation, or simply praising the players.

AD

Julian Edelman’s comment on Bill Belichick’s rings different now

Edelman didn’t hold back when it came to Bill Belichick’s first game as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Just hours before kickoff, the Patriots legend jumped on X (formerly Twitter) and sent out a message. “We’ve been talking about Coach for months. Now let’s get back to what this is all about, actual football. #UNC,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the time, it felt like the former player was praising his old coach. What does it sound like now? Belichick’s debut for the UNC was rough. The team scored on its opening drive but then fell apart. The Tar Heels gave up 41 straight points, turned the ball over three times, and finished with just 222 total yards. For a coach like Belichick, that kind of collapse was shocking.

Edelman’s comments hit harder after the fact because no one knows Belichick’s style better. Edelman played his entire career under the Patriots’ coach, winning three Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP. This comes as the NFL world is talking about the coach’s ban on the Patriots. The coach recently banned the Patriots’ scouts from attending the practice session at UNC. They are also not allowed to contact the player or the coach. This makes it tough for the scouts to know the player and recognise their potential. While Belichick handles the game in CFB amid controversy, Edelman is all set for the upcoming clashes in the football season.