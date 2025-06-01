Julian Edelman Pays Tribute to NFL’s ‘Last Legendary Fullback’ Who is a Devoted Baker Mayfield Fan

When you talk about Tampa Bay Buccaneers legends, Mike Alstott’s name will always be a class apart. Not just for his sheer athleticism and ability to shatter opponents, but for the marks he made when he was a part of the team. During the Super Bowl XXXVII, Alstott had scored the team’s first-ever SB touchdown—an untouchable record in itself. He then doubled it down with another (almost) untouchable feat by leading the Bucs’ all-time touchdown scoring list at 71 when he retired after the 2006 season until wide receiver Mike Evans scored his 72nd in 2021.

“When he played with the older kids, he was so tough. He could keep up with them, and they couldn’t catch him. Everybody wanted Mikey on their team. He’s always been like this. That’s just Mikey.” These words, once spoken by Mike Alstott’s mother, Jeanne, speak volumes about what that player brought to the league—a truly deserving “the last legendary fullback” title, which is still leaving veteran players like Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman in awe as was apparent from their discussion on the Dudes on Dudes podcast on May 29.

“Mount Rushmore of power runners,” Edelman called the segment, in which Alstott clearly made the cut. “What he did is he revolutionized the fullback position. It used to be the fullback, usually used to just get a concussion every day because he had to hit a linebacker 10 times in a row, full speed or the DTackle on a wham…Mike Alstott literally revolutionized it.” So, how did that happen? With his footwork, of course. Edelman further added, “We’re like, ‘Hey, maybe we should give this big a– dude the ball on a short yardage play.’ Started doing that and then all of a sudden he starts running for f—— 55 yards, jumping over dudes, blowing people up.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Edelman’s verdict?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) Expand Post

“So, it’s hard to say he’s the best of all time because the guys before…I don’t think they got the opportunity like him, which he earned…because he showed it in practice. He showed that he had the speed and everything to be able to do it. But he’s definitely up there. He’s the best running fullback of all time, I believe.” And even Rob Gronkowski was in agreement.

“If you had to describe a football player, what a football player does, that’s Mike Alstott. Just the way he had no fear.” Gronk even compared Alstott to a Jeep and said, “He’s a guy that looked like he could never juke a defender ever. Like he’s just going to run over an opponent, which he did on a daily basis. But then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, this guy had footwork that looked like a running back and he would juke a safety, a defensive back or a linebacker in the open field and go for an extra 15. It’s like, ‘Oh, where did that footwork come from?’”

put it,

“If you want to get the chills, if you want to see what a true football player is, you want to get amped up, you watch one of the greatest highlight films of all time, and that’s Mike Alstott.”

And even after the NFL, Alstott brought that same energy as the head coach of Northside Christian School (St. Petersburg, Florida). But the NFL hasn’t left his heart. Notably, he’s a big fan of a certain Tampa Bay QB. For those who haven’t guessed it yet…

of course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Alstott’s still all-in for the Bucs

“Unbelievable that he had that in him. And that’s what made him so great as a ball carrier.” As the retired tight end furtherBaker Mayfield,

You can take the player out of the team, but you can’t keep the team out of the player. That’s exactly the drive with which Mike Alstott supports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He followed the last season with bated breath, and loved it, too. “I loved it. I thought they were exciting, played with a lot of passion, a lot of heart… I think that goes a long way for future-building. I really believe they have their nucleus in place.” The Bucs notably finished 10-7 last year, but that doesn’t diminish the performance Mayfield produced. And Alstott’s all for it.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Talking about the quarterback, Alstott said, “I’m a big fan of Baker. Baker is just a gamer. He’s just a true gamer and oh, I love the guy. He’ll give up his body for the team and the first down and what not.” And it’s not just Mayfield that’s caught the eye of this veteran. He’s even commending the Bucs’ spirit that fought through despite injuries. “Everybody stepped up and I love that type of mentality. That reminds [me] of when I was playing with [Tony] Dungy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Tampa Bay looks forward to an explosive season, Mike Alstott’s eyes will be fixed on his old team, cheering them on. In the meantime, Edelman and Gronk can have fun imagining the scenarios where Alstott’s still in play. As Edelman put it, “He could play in any era. Any era. He could play right now. He’d be great right now.”